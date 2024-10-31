ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Downgrades Patnaik's Security To Y Category: Official

Odisha government has downgraded the security of the former CM Naveen Patnaik from Z to Y category.

Odisha Govt Downgrades Patnaik's Security To Y Category: Official
File photo of Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (ANI)
By PTI

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has downgraded the security of the state's five-time former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also the leader of opposition, from Z to Y category, an official said on Thursday. Most of the security personnel assigned to Patnaik have been withdrawn after a high-level committee dealing with security issues of important persons recommended the downgrade of the BJD chief's security, he said.

Patnaik would now be assigned only two constables in Havildar rank, the official said. "Former chief ministers are provided with two PSOs. Additional security is provided as and when required," he said. As the leader of opposition, Patnaik will be provided with required security by the local police when he undertakes a tour outside Bhubaneswar, he said.

However, Patnaik has also personally appointed two senior PSOs who have recently retired from government service. After this year's general elections, when Patnaik lost power after 24 years, the number of security personnel assigned to him was reduced to 23, including those at his residence. Earlier, 268 personnel were deployed in three shifts at his residence Naveen Niwas.

In September last year, the previous BJD government had formed an exclusive anti-sabotage squad for Patnaik's security. The opposition BJD preferred not to react to the downgrade of security of Patnaik. "Let people form an opinion whether Patnaik should be given adequate security," a BJD leader and former minister said.

