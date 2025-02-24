Odisha Govt Comes Up With Comprehensive Plan To Encourage Blood Donation

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Blood donation is a noble deed and the Odisha government has come up with a plan to promote it across the state.

Director of Blood Safety Pradeep Kumar Patra said at least two blood donation camps will be organised at primary health centres (PHCs) every month across the state in association with Ayushman Arogya Mandir. A calendar will be made at the district level for the camps. He said public awareness on blood donation will be created involving officials and people from all walks of life. "We have sent a proposal to the government to arrange funds (at least Rs 2,500) for each camp," he added. Patra said blood donation decreases during summers owing to harsh conditions leading to fatigue among people. Besides, schools and colleges remain closed for summer vacation owing to which blood donation camps are not organised in educational institutions. At present, around 6 lakh units of blood is collected in the state every year. A target has been set to increase it to 6.5 lakh units to 7 lakh units per year, he said.

A youth donating blood at a hospital in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Patra said demand for blood is more in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Baripada which come under Thalassemia zone. Similarly, areas in western Odisha from where more sickle cell disease cases are recorded. In such areas, more blood is required to treat the patients. The government is also creating awareness among people of such areas on sickle cell disease, he said. More blood is required in hospitals especially prominent ones where complex surgeries like organ transplantation are performed. This apart, blood is also required to treat trauma cases like road mishaps and others. Such exigencies can be addressed by ensuring adequate stock of blood at the hospitals.

Patra said around 0.5 to 0.6 per cent of blood collected from people is not used as it is infected with HIV or Hepatitis B. He said people can get information on blood available at hospitals by registering on e-blood bank of Odisha government and e raktakosh portals of the Central government which are inter-related.

Map showing blood banks in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

He said any healthy person can donate blood. Except people who are HIV positive, sex workers, those suffering from ailments like diabetes cannot donate blood. He said there is no substitute for blood and in view of its importance, awareness is being created among people. "People must understand that a healthy individual can donate blood. In fact, it is good for health," he said. Blood donors will now be given t-shirts with the message of importance of blood donation. Several organisations like SBI, HDFC Bank, colleges and others are interested to organise blood donation camps and the government facilitates them whenever such programmes are held. Donors will also be sent messages on their mobile phones at frequent intervals thanking them for their noble deed and making them aware of when they can donate again.