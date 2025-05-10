Odisha Govt Cancels Leaves Of RDCs, Collectors And IPS Officers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has cancelled the leaves of Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs), Collectors and SPs amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Citing war-like conditions in western and northern India, a notification from the General Administration and PG Department, issued on Friday, stated that previously approved leaves for RDCs and Collectors and DMs have been cancelled. Those currently on leave have been asked to return to their respective headquarters and resume duties immediately.

No new leaves will be granted during the period, the notification added. The official order from Additional Secretary to Government Manoj Kumar Mohanty stated, "I am directed to inform you that, because of the ongoing war-like conditions on the Western front of the Country, all leaves sanctioned earlier in favour of all RDCs and Collector & DMs are hereby cancelled.

The state Home Department has also canceled the leaves of IPS officers until further notice, prohibiting them from leaving their headquarters without prior approval from the concerned DG/Special DG. AIIMS Bhubaneswar too revoked leaves for all staff, including faculty, residents, and officers, and directed those on vacation to resume duties immediately.

The notification issued by AIIMS Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

The state government has also declared certain coastal areas as no-fly zones to prevent use of drones. The decision comes amid heightened surveillance by the Indian Navy in these regions. According to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, the state government is taking proactive steps regarding drone usage. The Minister assured people that there is no cause for concern, as the situation in Odisha does not warrant alarm.

The Minister informed that the security has been beefed up at sensitive places. Especially, the sites like missile testing centre at Chandipur in Balasore district, Hirakud Dam, ordnance factory in Balangir and Puri are under close surveillance. The security has also been tightened at Central Government institutions, which could be in the target of terrorists in Odisha.

The Paradip Port Authority too has taken a proactive stance amid rising national alertness, cancelling the leaves of all officers and employees, including regular and contractual staff, until further notice. The Port Trust has cancelled leaves for all personnel involved in port operations, including marine staff, security, dock workers, engineers, logistics, and support staff, to ensure uninterrupted operations and maximum preparedness amid heightened sensitivity.

The decision, announced through an official directive on Saturday, aims to ensure maximum workforce availability in light of the current tense situation between India and Pakistan.