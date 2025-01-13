ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Announces Monthly Pension Of Rs 20,000 For Persons Jailed During Emergency

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi declared the provision of a monthly pension for those arrested and imprisoned during the Emergency period in 1975.

Odisha Govt Announces Monthly Pension Of Rs 20,000 For Persons Jailed During Emergency
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday announced a monthly pension of Rs 20,000 and other benefits for people jailed during the Emergency, a notification by the state home department said.

On January 2, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared the provision of monthly pension for those arrested and imprisoned during the Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act, Defence of India Rule or Defence and Internal Security of India Rules.

Along with pension, the state government will bear the medical expenses of all the people jailed during the Emergency. Pension and medical facilities will be available to all people still alive as of January 1, 2025, it said.

Hundreds were imprisoned in various jails across the country for opposing the Emergency between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977.

"The pension will be sanctioned in favour of the living persons (those who are alive as of January 1, 2025) irrespective of the period of detention in jail," it said, adding that they can also avail of free medical treatment in accordance with the provisions of health & family welfare department.

The benefits will take effect from January 1, 2025, and no benefits will be provided for any period before that date, it added.

