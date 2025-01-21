ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: Governor of Odisha Dr Hai Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi hours after 16 naxalites were killed by the security agencies in a major anti-naxal operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The operation, which began on Sunday, saw the recovery of 14 Naxal bodies initially, with two more found later, bringing the total toll to 16. The operation which was carried out by a joint team consisting of Gariaband Operation Group E30, Cobra 207, CRPF 65 and 211 Battalions, and SOG Nuapada also led to the killing of a high-ranking Naxalite, Jairam alias Chalpati, a Central Committee member of the outfit having a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Following the successful major operation against naxals, a senior official in the home ministry told ETV Bharat that the security agencies have been achieving such major success that they have been able to intrude even into the naxal hotbed in deep jungles and remotest areas.

Government data in possession of this correspondent said that as many as 290 camps of the central armed police force (CAPF) have been set up since 2019 in the naxal-infested areas.

The home ministry has set a target of setting up 88 camps as well as forward operating bases (FOBs) in naxal-infested areas in 2025. “In 2024, the security agencies have set up 58 camps in different Naxal-affected States,” the official said.

According to the government figure, 388 naxals were killed from 2023 till January 21 this year by the security forces in anti-naxal operations.

“As many as 50 naxals were killed in 2023, followed by 290 in 2024 and 48 till date in 2025,” the official stated.

According to a senior official from the CRPF, the successful operations in anti-naxal operations were possible majorly due to proper intelligence and communications with the villagers of the naxal-affected States.

“We have proactively implemented developmental activities in different places. We are trying to create a massive awareness amongst people while extending the needed support in all spheres including health, education among others,” the official said.

To holistically address the LWE problem effectively, the central government has formulated a National Policy and Action Plan adopting a multi-pronged strategy in the areas of security, development, ensuring rights & entitlement of local communities, etc,.

Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme:

This Scheme is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the Umbrella Scheme ‘Modernization of Police Forces’. Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, the Central Government reimburses security-related expenditures for LWE-affected districts and districts earmarked for monitoring.