Odisha Governor Hari Babu Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: Governor of Odisha Dr Hai Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi hours after 16 naxalites were killed by the security agencies in a major anti-naxal operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.
The operation, which began on Sunday, saw the recovery of 14 Naxal bodies initially, with two more found later, bringing the total toll to 16. The operation which was carried out by a joint team consisting of Gariaband Operation Group E30, Cobra 207, CRPF 65 and 211 Battalions, and SOG Nuapada also led to the killing of a high-ranking Naxalite, Jairam alias Chalpati, a Central Committee member of the outfit having a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.
Following the successful major operation against naxals, a senior official in the home ministry told ETV Bharat that the security agencies have been achieving such major success that they have been able to intrude even into the naxal hotbed in deep jungles and remotest areas.
Government data in possession of this correspondent said that as many as 290 camps of the central armed police force (CAPF) have been set up since 2019 in the naxal-infested areas.
The home ministry has set a target of setting up 88 camps as well as forward operating bases (FOBs) in naxal-infested areas in 2025. “In 2024, the security agencies have set up 58 camps in different Naxal-affected States,” the official said.
According to the government figure, 388 naxals were killed from 2023 till January 21 this year by the security forces in anti-naxal operations.
“As many as 50 naxals were killed in 2023, followed by 290 in 2024 and 48 till date in 2025,” the official stated.
According to a senior official from the CRPF, the successful operations in anti-naxal operations were possible majorly due to proper intelligence and communications with the villagers of the naxal-affected States.
“We have proactively implemented developmental activities in different places. We are trying to create a massive awareness amongst people while extending the needed support in all spheres including health, education among others,” the official said.
To holistically address the LWE problem effectively, the central government has formulated a National Policy and Action Plan adopting a multi-pronged strategy in the areas of security, development, ensuring rights & entitlement of local communities, etc,.
Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme:
This Scheme is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the Umbrella Scheme ‘Modernization of Police Forces’. Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, the Central Government reimburses security-related expenditures for LWE-affected districts and districts earmarked for monitoring.
The reimbursement includes the expenditure relating to training and operational needs of security forces, ex-gratia payment to the family of civilians/security forces killed/injured in LWE violence, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadres, community policing, village defence committees and publicity materials.
There is a substantial increase in annual outlay and new items such as compensation for Security force personnel incapacitated during anti-LWE operations and compensation for property damage have been included in this scheme. The SRE Scheme aims to strengthen the capacity of the LWE-affected States to fight the LWE menace effectively. Under the scheme, Rs 2568.49 crore have been released since 2017-18.
Special Central Assistance (SCA) for most LWE-affected districts
This Scheme was approved in 2017 and is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the Umbrella Scheme ‘Modernization of Police Forces’. The main objective of the Scheme is to fill the critical gaps in Public Infrastructure and Services in most LWE-affected districts, which are emergent. Rs. 3503.29 crore have been released to the States since 2017-18.
Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS)
This Scheme is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the Umbrella Scheme ‘Modernization of Police Forces’. Under the scheme, funds are provided to States for strengthening the infrastructure related to Security. Under the scheme projects/works worth Rs 1741 crore have been sanctioned. These sanctioned works include 306 Fortified Police Stations, of which 210 have been constructed.
Scheme of Fortified Police Stations
Under the scheme 400 Fortified Police Stations have been constructed in 10 LWE affected States. Put together 610 Fortified Police Stations have been constructed in LWE-affected areas.
Assistance to Central Agencies for LWE management Scheme
This Scheme is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the Umbrella Scheme ‘Modernization of Police Forces’. Under the Scheme, assistance is provided to Central Agencies (CAPFs/IAF etc.) for strengthening infrastructure and hiring charges for Helicopters.
Civic Action Programme (CAP):
This Scheme is being implemented as a sub-scheme of the Umbrella Scheme ‘Modernization of Police Forces’ to bridge the gaps between Security Forces and local people through personal interaction and bring the human face of SFs before the local population. The Scheme has been very successful in achieving its goal. Under the Scheme, funds are released to the CAPFs, deployed in LWE-affected areas, for conducting various civic activities for the welfare of the local people. Rs 123.21 crore has been released to CAPFs since 2017-18.