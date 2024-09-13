ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Government Withdraws Decision On Beach Shacks In Puri Amid Protests

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday withdrew its decision to set up beach shacks serving liquor on Puri beach, two days after the Puri Shankaracharya and various socio-cultural organisations opposed the move. The state excise department issued a notification stating that no licences would be granted for beach shacks within the Puri municipality's jurisdiction or within 5 kilometres of any site of socio-religious or cultural importance.

This decision follows the announcement of Odisha's new excise policy on August 30, which allowed the serving of liquor at shacks near seas, rivers, lakes and dams to boost tourism and revenue. The policy sparked controversy after the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) invited bids for beach shacks along the coastline between Puri and Konark, aimed at promoting beach tourism.

However, strong resistance arose, particularly from religious leaders and social groups. Demonstrations were held in front of the Shree Jagannath Temple earlier this week, with protesters opposing the move.

Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati expressed his concerns, emphasising that Puri, particularly Jagannath Dham, should remain a place of spiritual and religious significance. He argued that introducing liquor in the area would harm the sacredness of Puri and its deep-rooted cultural heritage.