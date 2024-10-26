Six Government Officials Suspended For Negligence In Cyclone Dana Relief Efforts In Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has placed six officials, including five Panchayat Executive Officers (PEOs) and one Revenue Inspector (RI), under suspension for alleged negligence during Cyclone Dana relief rescue and rehabilitation works in Kendrapara district. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced the suspension, stating that further investigations are underway to address additional complaints of mismanagement.

Pujari said the government is committed to accountability, noting that any officials found negligent will face strict action. He highlighted the state’s “zero-casualty mission,” crediting coordinated efforts of officials and the public for saving over 2,200 lives. The minister also assured that the government will provide a damage report to the central government within two days to facilitate aid.

In the wake of Cyclone Dana, prolonged rains have raised concerns, especially in interior regions, though recovery efforts are progressing. Compensation payments to affected residents are set to begin once the final damage assessment report is complete, with a target timeline of seven days. Additionally, four key departments—Revenue, Agriculture, Cooperatives, and Statistics—have been directed to conduct a detailed survey of storm-related losses.

The central team is expected to visit Odisha to verify the final report after submission, coordinating with state authorities for further relief measures. Restoration process of electricity is on, with over 22 lakh people reconnected, and temporary shelters and animal vaccination camps have been set up in affected areas.