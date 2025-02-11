ETV Bharat / state

Odisha On Mission Mode, Sets Target To Reduce Road Accidents By 50% By 2030

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is moving forward with an aim to combat rising road accidents, and subsequently curb the injuries and fatalities.

A high-level review meeting was chaired by Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhee on Tuesday with a focus on enhancing the road safety measures in the state. The meeting reviewed the ongoing initiatives and discussed strategic measures to create a safer and more secure transportation network across the state.

Latest data on road accidents reveals that there has been a significant rise in mishaps in mining belts, which the officials flagged as a major concern. Emphasis was laid on need for enhanced enforcement strategies, stricter compliance monitoring, and robust emergency response mechanisms. "For this, we need to shift our focus to critical areas such as black spot rectification, the full-scale implementation of the Intelligent Enforcement Management System (IEMS), and compliance with Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) guidelines," the official stated.

IIT Madras, Odisha’s technical partner, presented innovative data-driven approaches, including scientific crash investigations, road safety awareness campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives for enforcement agencies. Key priorities include expanding the IEMS, deploying more patrolling vehicles, and setting up new driving training centers.

The state’s four-pronged approach - engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency care, was also reviewed. While initiatives such as highway patrolling, road safety awareness drives, and trauma care enhancement have seen positive development, challenges like pending e-challan disposals, inadequate enforcement manpower, and gaps in road engineering safety features remain a concern.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated process to amend the Odisha Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993 following amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act and Rules, which will include provisions for the cancellation of driving licenses for habitual offenders. Additionally, the state is working on the two-way integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) with e-DAR (electronic Detailed Accident Report) to seamlessly exchange accidents data and diligent analysis of the accidents.