Odisha Moots Eco-Friendly Cremations Using Cow Dung Pyres

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is exploring an eco-friendly approach to cremations by replacing wooden pyres with cow dung cakes, a measure intended to curb air pollution and minimize deforestation. The initiative, led by the Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources, has met positive responses from religious leaders who appreciated the step in line with Hindu traditions.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokula Nanda Mallik, confirmed that initial discussions have begun within the Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources, and a formal plan is underway. “Instead of wood, cow dung cakes will be used for cremations which as per Hindu practices is considered sacred,” Mallik said, adding that consultations with various social and religious groups, as well as cow shelter managers, will be important people to lead the rollout.

The government will establish a committee, chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister, and include five ministers and five secretaries to oversee this project. In addition to promoting eco-friendly cremations, the government plans to increase cow protection initiatives, expand cowsheds, and boost milk production.