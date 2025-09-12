Odisha Government Brings Back 23 Tourists Stranded In Nepal
The situation in Kathmandu and other parts of the country remained peaceful, with army troops carrying out patrolling in sensitive areas.
Jajpur: The Odisha government on Thursday said 23 pilgrims and tourists from the state, who were stranded in Nepal in the wake of violence, have been rescued and brought back to India through a special initiative.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude to all authorities and agencies whose coordinated efforts ensured the successful completion of this operation.
Taking to X, Majhi said, “In view of the prevailing unrest in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been safely rescued and repatriated to India. By the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, and through the coordinated efforts of agencies from both the State and Central Governments, including the Directorate of Odisha Parivar under the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture and the PRC Office in New Delhi, the operation was successfully carried out.”
“I extend my sincere gratitude to all authorities and agencies whose coordinated efforts ensured the successful completion of this operation. The State Government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Odias across the globe,” Majhi added.
The pilgrims were from the state’s Jajpur area and had gone to visit Pashupatinath in Nepal. Gaurang Dalai, brother of Parshuram, who was stuck in Nepal, said, “The situation in Nepal was very sad. We were completely scared after seeing the visuals on TV.”
“We were unable to contact our family during the violence, “ he added.
A statement by the Directorate of Odisha Family under the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, said, "23 Odia pilgrims have been rescued from Nepal and brought back to India".
"Within five hours of the incident coming to light, the Directorate of Odisha Family contacted the office of the Chief Resident Commissioner of Odisha in New Delhi. The office, in turn, reached out to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and the Ambassador of India through the Ministry of External Affairs," the statement added.
Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, in a post on X, said: "Due to the political instability in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been brought back to India. Through the efforts of the Odisha Parivar Directorate under the Odisha Government's Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, and the Office of the Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, all 23 Odia tourists have safely returned to our country."
He added, "Heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for their cooperation."
Meanwhile, in Nepal, the Supreme Court and banks are set to open in Kathmandu with the relaxation in curfew for a few hours. Business and commercial activities also gradually resumed in the capital on Thursday.
