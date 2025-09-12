ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Government Brings Back 23 Tourists Stranded In Nepal

Jajpur: The Odisha government on Thursday said 23 pilgrims and tourists from the state, who were stranded in Nepal in the wake of violence, have been rescued and brought back to India through a special initiative.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude to all authorities and agencies whose coordinated efforts ensured the successful completion of this operation.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “In view of the prevailing unrest in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been safely rescued and repatriated to India. By the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, and through the coordinated efforts of agencies from both the State and Central Governments, including the Directorate of Odisha Parivar under the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture and the PRC Office in New Delhi, the operation was successfully carried out.”

“I extend my sincere gratitude to all authorities and agencies whose coordinated efforts ensured the successful completion of this operation. The State Government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Odias across the globe,” Majhi added.

The pilgrims were from the state’s Jajpur area and had gone to visit Pashupatinath in Nepal. Gaurang Dalai, brother of Parshuram, who was stuck in Nepal, said, “The situation in Nepal was very sad. We were completely scared after seeing the visuals on TV.”

“We were unable to contact our family during the violence, “ he added.