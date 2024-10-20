ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Girl From Bonda Tribe Secures 596th Rank in OPSC Exam

Malkangiri: Bini Muduli, a girl from the Bonda community, a primitive tribe in Khairput block of Malkangiri district, has secured the 596th rank in the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) examination, the results of which were declared on Saturday. Her success brought cheers to members of Bonda tribes, who are categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

She belongs to khemguda village near Govindapally panchayat in Malkangiri district. Bini, the daughter of Ram Muduli, a cook at Mudulipada High School, and Sunamani Kirsani, a anganwadi worker, completed her primary education at Mudulipada Primary School and later studied up to Class 2 at Malkangiri Navodaya School. After graduating, she focused on preparing for the OPSC exam and successfully cleared it in 2022.

The results, announced today, have brought joy to the district, with a wave of celebration. Two other candidates from Korukonda block also cleared the exam. Swetashree Mohapatra topped the State Civil Service Examination, 2022.