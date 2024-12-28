Odisha Forms Its First Law Commission Under Retd HC Judge Justice Biswanath Rath

CUTTACK: In a significant move aimed at overhauling the legal framework of the State, the Odisha government has constituted a Law Commission with a mandate to review and reform existing laws.

Retired judge to head panel

Retired judge of Orissa High Court Justice Biswanath Rath will be the chairman of the first Law Commission of Odisha. A notification issued by the state Law Department said senior advocates of Orissa High Court Surya Prakash Mishra and Soura Chandra Mohapatra will be the members of the panel while State Advocate General Pitambar Acharya and State Law Secretary will be its ex-officio members.

Law Revision Committee constituted in 1969

A Law Revision Committee was constituted in the State way back in 1969 for reviewing State laws and those falling under the Concurrent list of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution. But after almost half a century of its formation, the State government in the year 2016 reconstituted the Committee and rechristened it as Odisha State Law Commission.

New panel to address needs of governance

The newly formed Commission is likely to address the evolving needs of governance and societal development. It will also examine both State-specific legislations and laws under the Concurrent List. The Commission will undertake a comprehensive review of laws, recommending withdrawal, substitution, or modification of obsolete statutes. It will invite suggestions from legal experts and eminent personalities to ensure that the recommendations are robust and inclusive.

Focus on laws affecting socio-economic conditions

Special attention will be given to laws affecting socio-economic conditions, particularly those impacting marginalized communities. The Commission will also focus on aligning existing laws with the dynamic global and economic reforms. This includes simplifying procedures, developing systematic legislative drafting mechanisms, and providing training to officers on legal reforms. Additionally, the body will address cross-departmental legislative issues and suggest methods for effective redressal of citizen grievances. The government has emphasized the importance of timely and actionable recommendations from the Commission to facilitate necessary legislative amendments. The Commission’s efforts are expected to pave the way for a more efficient and inclusive legal system in Odisha.