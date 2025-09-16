ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Gears Up For Planting 75 Lakh Saplings To Mark PM Modi's 75th Birthday On Sept 17

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will plant 75 lakh saplings on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed everyone, from public representatives to private institutions, to participate in this mass plantation programme.

Majhi reviewed the preparations for the programme at a meeting with department officials and district collectors at Lok Sava Bhawan on Tuesday.

"Everyone should plant a sapling and take a selfie with it. Upload it on 'Meri Life Portal' and other social media platforms. Prime Minister Modi's five-decade political career has impacted the entire country. His role in building a strong, self-reliant and developed India is unparalleled. His life is an inspiration for many generations to come. His special attention for Odisha has accelerated the state's development," Majhi said.

The CM further said that PM Modi launched the 'Ek Peed Maa Ke Naam' campaign last year to save environment. "Last year, Odisha ranked fourth in the country by planting 6.72 crore saplings under this programme. This year, at the second edition of this campaign, we aim to plant 7.5 crore saplings in Odisha of which, 4.65 crore saplings have been planted till now. We need everyone's cooperation to plant 75 lakh saplings in a day. I urge all departments and people from all walks of life to participate in this programme," he added.