Odisha Gears Up For Planting 75 Lakh Saplings To Mark PM Modi's 75th Birthday On Sept 17
Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of the preparations for the mass plantation programme at a meeting with officials of various departments and district collectors today.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will plant 75 lakh saplings on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed everyone, from public representatives to private institutions, to participate in this mass plantation programme.
Majhi reviewed the preparations for the programme at a meeting with department officials and district collectors at Lok Sava Bhawan on Tuesday.
"Everyone should plant a sapling and take a selfie with it. Upload it on 'Meri Life Portal' and other social media platforms. Prime Minister Modi's five-decade political career has impacted the entire country. His role in building a strong, self-reliant and developed India is unparalleled. His life is an inspiration for many generations to come. His special attention for Odisha has accelerated the state's development," Majhi said.
The CM further said that PM Modi launched the 'Ek Peed Maa Ke Naam' campaign last year to save environment. "Last year, Odisha ranked fourth in the country by planting 6.72 crore saplings under this programme. This year, at the second edition of this campaign, we aim to plant 7.5 crore saplings in Odisha of which, 4.65 crore saplings have been planted till now. We need everyone's cooperation to plant 75 lakh saplings in a day. I urge all departments and people from all walks of life to participate in this programme," he added.
Majhi has suggested planting saplings of local species, fruits and flowers during the programme.
Additional chief secretary of forest, environment and climate change Satyabrat Sahu said, "The state government is fully prepared for the success of this programme. Saplings will be planted from sunrise to sunset on September 17. The forest department will plant 15 lakh saplings while 34 lakh will be planted by the panchayati raj department, 15 lakh by industry department, 23 lakh by agriculture department, 2.2 lakh by the Central Armed Police Forces, 3 lakh by the State Police and 2 lakh by various banks and financial institutions."
The mass plantation programme will witness participation from two lakh school teachers, 15 lakh school students, 76,000 anganwadi workers, 17,000 ASHA workers, 10,000 eco clubs, 17,500 forest conservation societies, one lakh NSS volunteers, 16,500 Mother India volunteers, along with thousands of self-help groups, government enterprises, industrial institutions, and other private organisations.
Odisha's one-day plantation programme has been specially featured on the 'Meri Life Portal' and certificates will be given to all the participants. Steps have been taken to widely publicise the Chief Minister's message on television channels and social media.
