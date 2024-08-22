ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Two Killed, 14 Hospitalised In Ganjam Hooch Tragedy

Ganjam (Odisha): At least two people were killed and 14 others are undergoing treatment in a hospital after consuming spurious alcohol in Odisha’s Ganjam, officials said.

At least 20 people from the Chikiti area were admitted to different hospitals in Ganjam on Monday after allegedly drinking country liquor sold near Moundpur, officials said. They said that while two people died, the condition of two others remains critical in MKCG hospital.

Berhampur excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigarahi has been removed from his post, they added. At the same time, the opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has blamed the newly formed BJP government for the incident and a fact-finding team will visit the spot today under the leadership of former minister and MLA Niranjan Pujari.

The team will visit the spot to review the situation. BJD's senior leader Pratap Jena alleged that, after the formation of the BJP government in Odisha, there is confusion in liquor policies.