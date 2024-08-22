ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Two Killed, 14 Hospitalised In Ganjam Hooch Tragedy

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

The Odisha government would soon order an administrative probe by the RDC into the liquor case in Ganjam district. Berhampur excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigarahi has been removed from his post.

Odisha: Two Killed, 14 Hospitalised In Ganjam Hooch Tragedy
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Ganjam (Odisha): At least two people were killed and 14 others are undergoing treatment in a hospital after consuming spurious alcohol in Odisha’s Ganjam, officials said.

At least 20 people from the Chikiti area were admitted to different hospitals in Ganjam on Monday after allegedly drinking country liquor sold near Moundpur, officials said. They said that while two people died, the condition of two others remains critical in MKCG hospital.

Berhampur excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigarahi has been removed from his post, they added. At the same time, the opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has blamed the newly formed BJP government for the incident and a fact-finding team will visit the spot today under the leadership of former minister and MLA Niranjan Pujari.

The team will visit the spot to review the situation. BJD's senior leader Pratap Jena alleged that, after the formation of the BJP government in Odisha, there is confusion in liquor policies.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government would soon order an administrative probe by the RDC into the liquor case, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

"The Chief Minister will soon issue an order for a revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) probe into the liquor deaths in Ganjam district," Harichandan said. He said the RDC would submit the report to the government within two months. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. PIL In HC Says Hooch Tragedy Victims Not Freedom Fighters, Argues Against Rs 10 Lakh Compensation
  2. 14 Fall Ill After Consuming Country Liquor In Odisha's Ganjam
  3. Police Bust 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained

Ganjam (Odisha): At least two people were killed and 14 others are undergoing treatment in a hospital after consuming spurious alcohol in Odisha’s Ganjam, officials said.

At least 20 people from the Chikiti area were admitted to different hospitals in Ganjam on Monday after allegedly drinking country liquor sold near Moundpur, officials said. They said that while two people died, the condition of two others remains critical in MKCG hospital.

Berhampur excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigarahi has been removed from his post, they added. At the same time, the opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has blamed the newly formed BJP government for the incident and a fact-finding team will visit the spot today under the leadership of former minister and MLA Niranjan Pujari.

The team will visit the spot to review the situation. BJD's senior leader Pratap Jena alleged that, after the formation of the BJP government in Odisha, there is confusion in liquor policies.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government would soon order an administrative probe by the RDC into the liquor case, Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

"The Chief Minister will soon issue an order for a revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) probe into the liquor deaths in Ganjam district," Harichandan said. He said the RDC would submit the report to the government within two months. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. PIL In HC Says Hooch Tragedy Victims Not Freedom Fighters, Argues Against Rs 10 Lakh Compensation
  2. 14 Fall Ill After Consuming Country Liquor In Odisha's Ganjam
  3. Police Bust 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ODISHAHOOCH TRAGEDYGANJAMTWO KILLEDODISHA HOOCH TRAGEDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.