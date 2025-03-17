ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Fraudster Couple Gets Bail From Orissa High Court

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to fraudster couple Hanshita Abhilipsa and her husband Anil Mohanty, who were arrested in connection with a high-profile impersonation and cheating case.

Justice RK Pattanaik allowed their release upon furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one solvent surety of the like amount, in connection with a case registered against them at the Infocity police station of Bhubaneswar.

The court, while granting bail, noted that a prima facie case was made against the duo for impersonating influential government officials, including falsely claiming to be related to P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India.

The case was initiated following an intimation from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), which raised suspicion over the couple’s claims during a visit. Investigation revealed that Hanshita had morphed photographs with top bureaucrats, including Mishra and Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, to establish false credentials.