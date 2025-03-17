Odisha Fraudster Couple Gets Bail From Orissa High Court

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to fraudster couple Hanshita Abhilipsa and her husband Anil Mohanty, who were arrested in connection with a high-profile impersonation and cheating case.
Justice RK Pattanaik allowed their release upon furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one solvent surety of the like amount, in connection with a case registered against them at the Infocity police station of Bhubaneswar.
The court, while granting bail, noted that a prima facie case was made against the duo for impersonating influential government officials, including falsely claiming to be related to P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India.
The case was initiated following an intimation from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), which raised suspicion over the couple’s claims during a visit. Investigation revealed that Hanshita had morphed photographs with top bureaucrats, including Mishra and Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, to establish false credentials.
The duo allegedly used such impersonation to obtain a Rs 283 crore CSR rehabilitation project from BSL Bokaro, a Vedanta Group company, through companies managed by them. An advance payment of Rs 29 crore was reportedly made in this regard. Further, several incriminating documents, fake agreements, costly vehicles, and evidence of dubious transactions were seized.
Hanshita was also found to have a past criminal record and allegedly concealed her identity while obtaining a passport. The court directed the couple to surrender their passports, not leave the jurisdiction without permission, and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
It also warned that any breach of these conditions would lead to the cancellation of bail. The case has raised serious concerns about impersonation, fraudulent business practices, and misuse of influence in securing high-value contracts.