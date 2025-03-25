Family Alleges Newborn Baby Swapped At Cuttack SCB, Moves High Court Seeking Justice

Cuttack: A family from Puri has alleged that their newborn baby was swapped at the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. The matter came to light after the complainant, the father of the newborn, moved Orissa High Court seeking justice.

Petitioner Ratana Behera, a resident of Puri's Kumbharpada, knocked on the doors of every person possible, but alleged inaction left them frustrated and helpless. He finally approached the High Court in this regard, demanding a fair investigation and return of their child.

As per the petitioner, his wife was admitted to SCB Hospital in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department for delivery on February 10, 2025. Next morning at around 9 AM, she gave birth to a baby girl. At the time of birth, the baby was in good health, crying normally, and showed no signs of distress. The family members have even captured pictures of the newborn. However, their happiness was short-lived.

Moments later, the baby was shifted to the ICU, despite being in stable condition with no apparent complications.

The following day, when the baby’s grandmother visited the ICU, the hospital staff handed her a deceased infant. Unaware of any prior health issues, the family accepted the body without immediate verification and proceeded to the Mahanadi River for burial. However, when they saw the face of the deceased infant, they were shocked to discover that the baby was not theirs. After inspection, they found that the bundle handed over by the hospital contained only sand wrapped in cloth, raising serious doubts about the identity and whereabouts of their child.

Alleging that their baby was switched, Behera filed a complaint with the SCB Superintendent on February 13 but allegedly no action was taken. Subsequently, he approached the Mangalabag Police Station IIC, where an FIR was registered. Yet, no action was initiated. The petitioner then apprised the matter to Cuttack DCP and filed a grievance on February 21, but he was allegedly met with disappointment there too. Left with no choice, he then approached the District Collector and filed a written complaint on February 25, where his complaint remains pending without any action. Alleging inaction, he finally approached the high court seeking justice and return of their baby.

While hearing the case, HC Chief Justice SK Panigrahi expressed concern over the incident. "That a newborn could go missing under such circumstances and that the petitioner's pleas for accountability have been met with silence is deeply troubling," the court observed.

The High Court has directed the State's General Administration Department, Health Department and Home Department principal secretaries to submit their replies. Also, the SCB superintendent has been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed response by April 2. The next hearing has been scheduled for the same day.

