Odisha: Police Nab Fake DSP And Constable In Bhubaneswar; Counterfeit Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.93 Lakh Seized

Bhubaneswar: At a time when police are dealing with increasing challenges in law and order maintenance, it seems criminals have taken their deceitful tactics to a whole new level by impersonating police officers to carry out crimes. Corroborating this is the arrest of a fake Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and his accomplice, a fake Constable, in Odisha's capital city on Monday.

The arrested accused, identified as Manas Ranjan Senapati (26) from Bhadrak's Naikandihi, reportedly posed as a senior police official to scam people. He had been living in Madhusudan Nagar under Kharavela Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar. Along with Senapati, Police also arrested one Ashish Swain (23), a resident of Pipili area in Puri, who impersonated a fake police constable. It has been alleged that these two fake policemen duped many people by pretending to be real police officers and promising them jobs in exchange of money.

Fake DSP And Constable Arrested By Police In Bhububaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Late Sunday night, the duo was nabbed during routine night patrolling in Saheed Nagar area of Bhubaneswar, after accused Senapati showed a duplicate identity card which mentioned that he was a sub-inspector posted in Bhadrak. The forged ID card also had the duplicate signature of former Bhadrak SP Charansingh Meena.

Reportedly, when their four-wheeler was intercepted by Sub-inspector JR Mohanty, the driver identified himself as Manas Ranjan Senapati and said he serves as a probationer Odisha Police Service (OPS), as Deputy Superintendent of Police. The other person disclosed his identity as Ashish Swain, serving as a probationer Constable. The presence of a cap of SI/ASI and an Odisha Police Board in the dashboard box raised suspicion. Following a probe, police seized a name plate board with Odisha Police written on it, one ASI/SI cap, one Police identity card, five passport size photos of Manas Senapati in police uniform, one OPS appointment letter issued by IG Personnel, two police admit cards, one police uniform and Police Belt. During further search at his home, fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to Rs 1.93 lakh were also seized.

Police uniforms, fake ID cards and fake currency notes seized (ETV Bharat)

Police said both the accused, Manas Ranjan Senapati and Ashish Swain, used Police uniform, forged identity cards and photos in police uniform and posed themselves as police personnel to cheat people. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 132, 296, 351(2), 3(5) of BNS, and the duo was arrested.

It was also revealed by police that several cases have been earlier registered against accused Senapati at Ranapur police station in Nayagarh district.

Fake passport size photo of accused Manas Senapati in police uniform (ETV Bharat)

Police are now investigating the source of the forged ID cards which appeared to be real, and also find out who else is involved in the job scam and how many have been defrauded.

"Investigation is underway to ascertain who all are involved in job scam and designing of these fake identity cards. Also, further interrogation will reveal how many people have been cheated by the accused. Moreover, probe has been intensified to find out the source of the seized counterfeit currency notes. In 2022, a case was registered against Manas Senapati under IPC sections 417,419,420,170,411, 120(B), 34," said a senior police official.

