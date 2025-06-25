Odisha Fake Doctor Held For Raping Minor Girl

Berhampur: A fake doctor named Bhavani Shankar Das has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Berhampur city in Ganjam district, police said.

Police said that two women, associates of Das, have also been arrested. According to police, the family of the victim had approached Das through an Anganwadi worker, who had promised to provide free education and other facilities to helpless people.

The family, unaware of Das's true intentions, sent the minor girl, her mother, and sister to a private apartment to meet Das.

A senior police official said that according to the victim's family, Das promised to provide admission to a B.sc Nursing degree course and asked them to leave the girl at his apartment on June 23.

The senior police official added, "At 5 pm, the victim's family left. At around 7 pm, Das allegedly took the victim downstairs. A woman, allegedly Das's accomplice, gave water laced with a drug to the victim. The minor girl fell unconscious and Das raped her."

"The victim narrated her ordeal to her family, following which the family lodged a complaint with the Berhampur police station, which led to Das's arrest," he said.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Saravna Vivek M said, "Das was posing as a fake homoeopathic doctor and promising free education and other facilities to the helpless. We have arrested him and registered a case under relevant sections of BNS"

"Two women associates have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime and booked under the POCSO Act. The scientific team has returned from the spot of the incident after collecting information and seized Das's fake homoeopathic medical certificate," the police official added. The two women associates of Das are also being questioned.