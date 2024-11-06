ETV Bharat / state

Odisha home to 2,100 elephants, 400 more than the sustainable limit of 1,700: PCCF

Bhubaneswar: With the state now home to around 2,100 elephants—400 more than the sustainable limit of 1,700—the government faces an urgent need for improved habitat management and translocation efforts. The population crisis is escalating, with rising mortality rates and frequent human-elephant conflicts, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda.

“Unnatural elephant deaths have surged, with between 30% to 60% of fatalities caused by disease, electrocution, and train accidents,” Nanda stated. “Recent train accidents in Rourkela and Meramandali resulted in fatalities, focusing on the need for a thorough investigation to understand these incidents and prevent future losses.”

Causes and Solutions for Elephant Mortality

The PCCF attributed many deaths to preventable causes. “Overpopulation is pushing elephants out of their habitats in search of food, leading to fatal encounters with humans and infrastructure. We are working on a translocation plan to move some elephants to less crowded areas after consultations with local residents and representatives,” Nanda explained. He added that all relocated elephants would be fitted with radio collars to monitor their movement closely.

Preventive Measures for Local Communities

Emphasizing public safety, PCCF Nanda urged residents in elephant-populated areas to avoid unnecessary visits to forests, especially for routine work. “Water and toilet facilities have been provided to households in these areas to reduce their dependency on forest resources. People should use these facilities instead of venturing into elephant habitats.”

Upcoming Elephant Census on November 14-15

To get an accurate count of the state’s elephant population, a comprehensive census is scheduled for November 14-15, during the full moon. “With elephants from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh crossing into Odisha, we aim to capture photos and videos of the animals to accurately assess the numbers,” said Nanda. This census will help track elephant movement patterns and better inform future management decisions.

The PCCF also touched on a recent incident in Narsinghpur, where an elephant was found with arrows embedded in its body after locals attempted to protect their crops. “This was not an act of hunting; local villagers fired arrows to deter the animal from damaging their crops,” clarified Nanda.

Elephant Mortality in Odisha:

• 634 elephants died in the last 7 years:

• 2017-2018: 78