Odisha: 3.8 Tonnes Of Total 5 Tonnes Of Explosives Looted By Maoists Recovered, Claims DGP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police on Wednesday claimed to have so far recovered 3.8 tonnes of the five tonnes of explosives looted by Maoists from near a store quarry in Sundergarh district on May 27.

Odisha DGP Y B Khurania, while addressing a press conference, said that of the 3.8 tonnes of explosives, one tonne of gelatin was recovered on Tuesday night.

He said the state police, with assistance from CRPF, COBRA, Jharkhand's Jaguar, and Odisha's SOG and District Voluntary Force (DVF), had launched the search operation in the nearby forests on the night of May 27.

He lauded the security forces for their dedicated efforts in recovering the explosives.

"So far, we have recovered three-fourths of the explosives looted by Maoists and are optimistic about recovering the remaining explosives. The search operation is underway," the DGP said.

Earlier in the day, DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Rai told PTI that the security personnel recovered 1,000 kg of explosives on Tuesday night.

On Monday, around 2.5 tonnes of explosives were recovered, he said, adding that the explosives were buried in the dense jungle.