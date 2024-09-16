ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: 7 Engineering Students Expelled From Hostel for 'Cooking Beef' on Premises

Berhampur (Odisha): Seven students of a state-run engineering college in Odisha's Berhampur district were expelled from their hostel for allegedly cooking beef, a "restricted" activity on the premises, an official said on Monday.

Parala Maharaja Engineering College authorities issued an order on Thursday, stating that the seven boarders of two hostels were expelled for being involved in "restrictive activities". One of the seven students was imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000.

The college authorities also conveyed the decision to the parents of the students, he said. According to the official, the expelled students cooked beef in their hostel room on Wednesday, violating the rules and the code of conduct of the institution.