Odisha: 7 Engineering Students Expelled From Hostel for 'Cooking Beef' on Premises

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Parala Maharaja Engineering College in Berhampur expelled seven students for violating hostel rules by cooking beef. The college's decision, which included a Rs 2,000 firn for one student, followed complaints and an internal inquiry. Security measures have been heightened around the campus in response to calls for action from Bajrang Dal and VHP activists.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Berhampur (Odisha): Seven students of a state-run engineering college in Odisha's Berhampur district were expelled from their hostel for allegedly cooking beef, a "restricted" activity on the premises, an official said on Monday.

Parala Maharaja Engineering College authorities issued an order on Thursday, stating that the seven boarders of two hostels were expelled for being involved in "restrictive activities". One of the seven students was imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000.

The college authorities also conveyed the decision to the parents of the students, he said. According to the official, the expelled students cooked beef in their hostel room on Wednesday, violating the rules and the code of conduct of the institution.

"A section of college students drew the attention of the principal of the institution about the incident. The action was taken against the students after an inquiry," the official said. Activists of Bajrang Dal and VHP have demanded strong action against the erring students.

Keeping in view of the situation, a tem of police personnel was deployed near the college campus and hostels to avoid any untoward incident.

