Odisha Engineer Served Urine Instead Of Water In Gajapati

A junior engineer posted in RSWW was served urine instead of water in Odisha's Gajapati on July 23.

RWSS office in R. Udayagiri locality of Gajapati district (ETV Bharat)
Published : August 1, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

Gajapati: A man was served with urine instead of drinking water in Odisha’s Gajapati, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in R.Udayagiri block on July 23, they said. Sachin Kumar Gowda, a junior engineer posted in Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), was allegedly served urine by a peon.

Gowda said, "On the 23rd, a staff member named Shiva gave me urine instead of water in a steel bottle. While drinking it, I couldn't know that it was urine."

He consumed the liquid and gave it to two other staffers, and raised concerns about its taste and smell. "I felt the taste was different, so I gave it to two others. They said it was not water but something else," he said.

“The next day, after taking a sample and testing it at the sub-division lab, it was found to be urine. I had also informed the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Executive Engineer, and Additional Chief Engineer in Berhampur about this,” Gowda added.

“Even after a week, no one took any action. I went to R. Udayagiri Hospital after feeling sick a day after drinking urine. The doctor said it was a throat impaction. Since I was not feeling well, I went to Berhampur City Hospital. I filed a complaint at the police station,” Gowda further added.

Meanwhile, Peon Shiv Nayak said, "I gave him water to drink, I don't know about the urine. I brought water from Aquaguard and kept it in the tea room. The police called me after receiving such allegations.

TAGGED:

URINE WATER ENGINEER GAJAPATI

