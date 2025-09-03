ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Eight Arrested For 'Embezzling Govt Funds' Meant For Self-Employment Under SGSY Scheme

According to the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police, the accused, instead of utilising the assistance for self-employment, allegedly misappropriated the money.

Published : September 3, 2025

By Pradip Kumar Das

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested eight women from Jagatsinghpur district for allegedly embezzling government funds meant for poverty alleviation under the Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana (SGSY), officials said.

The accused, identified as Mani Das, Pravati Das, Pramila Das, Lili Das, Chabilata Das, Hema Das, Shantilata Parida and Mamata Parida of Kuruki village of Naugaon Block, had received funds to purchase milch cows under the self-help group (SHG) scheme, but instead of utilising the assistance, they allegedly misappropriated the money, the Directorate of the Anti-Corruption Wing of Odisha Police said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said the accused women had been absconding for nearly 18 months before a special vigilance team apprehended them.

A chargesheet has been filed against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC 1988) and relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

They were produced before the Special Vigilance Court in Cuttack today and were granted bail in the evening.

Two more persons, Kunja Bihari Swain, former veterinary assistant surgeon of Naugaon, and Ranjit Kumar Behera, an approved government supplier, are also facing trial in connection with the case. (EOM)

The SGSY scheme is to provide sustainable income to the rural poor through self-employment and integrates the organisation of beneficiaries into SHGs, coupled with training, credit, technology, infrastructure & marketing support to bring families above the poverty line.

