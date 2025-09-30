ETV Bharat / state

Driving Change: On Bhubaneswar’s Streets, Women Behind The Wheel Redefine Shakti

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST 3 Min Read

By Bikash Kumar Das Bhubaneswar: When the world thought driving public transport vehicles was not their cup of tea, they chose to drive anyway. Now, on the streets of Bhubaneswar, many such women embody the strength as they steer through loss, debt, and prejudice. Though driving has long been viewed as a man’s domain, ETV Bharat caught up with three women who have taken control of the steering, driving passengers to their destinations throughout the day, and even night. They unanimously say, "Strength lies not in stereotypes but in proving the world wrong." For Namita Sahu, driving an e-rickshaw was never part of the plan. A native of Berhampur, Ganjam, she lost her husband to Covid and was left to raise two children all by herself. “I didn’t know what to do or how to survive,” she recalls. Forced to leave her in-laws’ home, she came back to her parents in Bhubaneswar. Namita Sahu (ETV Bharat) Clueless on how to lead the rest of her life, she started asking people for work. But help did not come her way. Someone who had never ventured outside on her own or rode a bicycle, Namita decided to try riding an e-rickshaw. Today, she navigates city traffic in her e-rickshaw, and earns respectfully. She is determined to give her children the life she never had. “My dreams were shattered after my husband’s death. But I won’t let my children face the same hardships,” she says.