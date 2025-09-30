ETV Bharat / state

Driving Change: On Bhubaneswar’s Streets, Women Behind The Wheel Redefine Shakti

Dussehra celebrates the goddess of strength, but Bhubaneswar’s streets witness her spirit in women like Namita, Pinakirani and Chhabi, ordinary women who rewrote extraordinary destinies.

Driving Change: On Bhubaneswar’s Streets, Women Behind The Wheel Redefine Shakti (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST

3 Min Read
By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: When the world thought driving public transport vehicles was not their cup of tea, they chose to drive anyway. Now, on the streets of Bhubaneswar, many such women embody the strength as they steer through loss, debt, and prejudice. Though driving has long been viewed as a man’s domain, ETV Bharat caught up with three women who have taken control of the steering, driving passengers to their destinations throughout the day, and even night. They unanimously say, "Strength lies not in stereotypes but in proving the world wrong."

For Namita Sahu, driving an e-rickshaw was never part of the plan. A native of Berhampur, Ganjam, she lost her husband to Covid and was left to raise two children all by herself. “I didn’t know what to do or how to survive,” she recalls. Forced to leave her in-laws’ home, she came back to her parents in Bhubaneswar.

Namita Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Clueless on how to lead the rest of her life, she started asking people for work. But help did not come her way. Someone who had never ventured outside on her own or rode a bicycle, Namita decided to try riding an e-rickshaw. Today, she navigates city traffic in her e-rickshaw, and earns respectfully. She is determined to give her children the life she never had. “My dreams were shattered after my husband’s death. But I won’t let my children face the same hardships,” she says.

Pinakirani Patnaik (ETV Bharat)

Pinakirani Patnaik, too, has set a benchmark despite carrying her family’s burdens on her shoulders. Born into a teacher’s family in Ganjam, she grew up taking responsibility for her parents after her sisters got married. Despite knocking on many doors, she found no job. “So when I decided to drive an e-rickshaw, many people mocked me. Even relatives said it wasn’t a woman’s job. But I was sure to make things work in favour of me,” Pinakirani says. Behind the wheel, she not only earns a living but also asserts her independence in a society that tries to hold her back.

If Namita and Pinakirani are challenging stereotypes on the road, Chhabi Pradhan is no exception. After her husband met with a crippling accident and was left bedridden, Chhabi’s family depended on her.

Chhabi Pradhan (ETV Bharat)

“I wanted to become a police officer but that dream was crushed very soon. I knew I had the responsibility of feeding my family. So I applied for a job as a bus conductor with Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). At first, people jeered. A woman as a conductor? They said it was impossible. But I had decided to do whatever it takes to feed my children, so I ignored the comments and joined,” she says.

For the past five years, she has been doing her duty diligently and earning the respect of the same people who once mocked her.

Driving Change: On Bhubaneswar’s Streets, Women Behind The Wheel Redefine Shakti (ETV Bharat)

For regular passengers, she is a familiar and a trustworthy conductor/guide. They see value in her presence. “Having a woman conductor makes buses feel safer, particularly for women. They understand us better and ensure we are treated with respect,” says a regular commuter Geeta Biswal.

Driving Change: On Bhubaneswar’s Streets, Women Behind The Wheel Redefine Shakti (ETV Bharat)

From e-rickshaws to city buses, these women are not just looking after their families single-handedly but reclaiming public spaces that once mocked them. Their stories truly echo the spirit of Shakti as we invoke Goddess Durga during Dussehra.

Namita Sahu (ETV Bharat)

