ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Doctor Arrested for 'Raping' 2 Patients at SCB Medical College And Hospital

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A doctor allegedly raped two women patients who had come to the cardiology department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack. While the accused doctor has been arrested, the Health and Family Welfare Department has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against the doctor.

SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack
SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

Cuttack: A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping two women patients at the Sri Ram Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said on Tuesday evening.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the women had come to the cardiology department of the premier government hospital for an echocardiogram test. The accused doctor was left injured after being allegedly assaulted by the victims' families.

The Mangalabag police station received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered, Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra said.

"It will not be appropriate to share details as the matter is being investigated. The statements of the victims will be recorded. Action will be taken based on the information. It is heard that someone has beaten the doctor. Action will be taken based on all the information," Mishra said.

The accused doctor had allegedly asked the two women to come for the test on Sunday instead of Friday, another police officer said. The doctor was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though Mishra said police have not received any formal complaint in this regard.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has set up a three-member inquiry committee headed by Odisha DMET Prof Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra to probe into the allegations against the doctor. The panel shall undertake a detailed inquiry and recommend appropriate action to the government, a notification issued by the department said.

Read More

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: FORDA Ends Stir After Meeting Nadda; AIIMS, FAIMA Won't Relent

Cuttack: A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping two women patients at the Sri Ram Chandra Bhanja (SCB) Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said on Tuesday evening.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the women had come to the cardiology department of the premier government hospital for an echocardiogram test. The accused doctor was left injured after being allegedly assaulted by the victims' families.

The Mangalabag police station received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered, Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra said.

"It will not be appropriate to share details as the matter is being investigated. The statements of the victims will be recorded. Action will be taken based on the information. It is heard that someone has beaten the doctor. Action will be taken based on all the information," Mishra said.

The accused doctor had allegedly asked the two women to come for the test on Sunday instead of Friday, another police officer said. The doctor was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though Mishra said police have not received any formal complaint in this regard.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has set up a three-member inquiry committee headed by Odisha DMET Prof Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra to probe into the allegations against the doctor. The panel shall undertake a detailed inquiry and recommend appropriate action to the government, a notification issued by the department said.

Read More

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: FORDA Ends Stir After Meeting Nadda; AIIMS, FAIMA Won't Relent

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ODISHADOCTORPATIENT RAPEDSCB MEDICAL COLLEGEODISHA DOCTOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.