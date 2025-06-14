ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Diarrhea Spreads Tentacles Beyond Jajpur; Several Affected In Bhadrak And Keonjhar Districts

The outbreak of diarrhea has increased the concerns of state Health Department. After Jajpur, there have been reports of infections in Bhadrak and Kendujhar districts.

Odisha: Diarrhea Spreads Tentacles Beyond Jajpur; Several Affected In Bhadrak And Keonjhar Districts
Odisha Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 1:51 AM IST

2 Min Read

Bhubaneswar: Officials of the Odisha health department have been put on alert after death of five patients and hundreds admitted to different hospitals after outbreak of diarrhea in Jajpur district. What's worse is the water-borne disease has now spread its tentacles to Bhadrak and Keonjhar too.

After fresh cases were reported in Keonjhar and Bhadrak, health officials reached affected areas in Bhadrak and have kept a close watch on Keonjhar as well.

Situation remans grim in Jajpur, where the total number of infections has gone past 800 with five deaths confirmed so far by the authorities. It is being suspected that contaminated drinking water could be the cause of the outbreak; however, lab test results are now awaited to confirm this.

State Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra said, "It seems the disease is spreading through water. We can only confirm after receiving the lab reports. The Chief Secretary is reviewing the situation."

With monsoon season round the corner, authorities have urged people in vulnerable areas to consume only safe, boiled and filtered-water. Medical teams from the Health Department, WHO and ICMR are on the ground, visiting affected areas for a detailed investigation.

Hundreds of patients from several blocks like Byasanagar, Jajpur Sadar, Dharmashala, Rasulpur, Korei and Danagadi, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

As per officials, 186 patients have been admitted to the Jajpur Road hospital; over two hundred are under treatment at Dharmashala, while over a hundred are hospitals in Danagadi. Apart from this, 40 persons from Danagadi's Uchchabali have been shifted to Anandpur Medical College, while those critical have been referred to Cuttack SCB Hospital and district headquarters hospitals.

Meanwhile, local health officials have stepped up efforts on the ground to tackle the situation. Jajpur's District Medical Officer Dr Vijay Mishra said health workers, Anganwadi workers and administration officials are conducting door-to-door visits to identify infected persons and distribute ORS packets and medicines.

Read More

Diarrhea Cases Explode In Odisha's Jajpur: Five Dead, Over 700 Affected; Health Dept Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: Officials of the Odisha health department have been put on alert after death of five patients and hundreds admitted to different hospitals after outbreak of diarrhea in Jajpur district. What's worse is the water-borne disease has now spread its tentacles to Bhadrak and Keonjhar too.

After fresh cases were reported in Keonjhar and Bhadrak, health officials reached affected areas in Bhadrak and have kept a close watch on Keonjhar as well.

Situation remans grim in Jajpur, where the total number of infections has gone past 800 with five deaths confirmed so far by the authorities. It is being suspected that contaminated drinking water could be the cause of the outbreak; however, lab test results are now awaited to confirm this.

State Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra said, "It seems the disease is spreading through water. We can only confirm after receiving the lab reports. The Chief Secretary is reviewing the situation."

With monsoon season round the corner, authorities have urged people in vulnerable areas to consume only safe, boiled and filtered-water. Medical teams from the Health Department, WHO and ICMR are on the ground, visiting affected areas for a detailed investigation.

Hundreds of patients from several blocks like Byasanagar, Jajpur Sadar, Dharmashala, Rasulpur, Korei and Danagadi, are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

As per officials, 186 patients have been admitted to the Jajpur Road hospital; over two hundred are under treatment at Dharmashala, while over a hundred are hospitals in Danagadi. Apart from this, 40 persons from Danagadi's Uchchabali have been shifted to Anandpur Medical College, while those critical have been referred to Cuttack SCB Hospital and district headquarters hospitals.

Meanwhile, local health officials have stepped up efforts on the ground to tackle the situation. Jajpur's District Medical Officer Dr Vijay Mishra said health workers, Anganwadi workers and administration officials are conducting door-to-door visits to identify infected persons and distribute ORS packets and medicines.

Read More

Diarrhea Cases Explode In Odisha's Jajpur: Five Dead, Over 700 Affected; Health Dept Issues Advisory

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIARRHEA CASES IN JAJPURDIARRHEA OUTBREAKDIARRHEA IN BHADRAK KEONJHARODISHA HEALTH DEPARTMENTDIARRHEA OUTBREAK IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.