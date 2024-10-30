Derabish Block CDPO In Odisha Removed Amid Probe into Miscarriage Allegations

Bhubaneswar: Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Snehalata Sahu of Derabish Block in Kendrapara District was removed from office on Wednesday following an order from the Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. The action was taken to facilitate an independent investigation into allegations of harassment and negligence against her leading to the miscarriage of a seven-month-old fetus of Barsha Priyadarshini Mohapatra, a a 26-year-old clerk in the Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department.

According to the complaint, Mohapatra, who was seven months pregnant, reportedly experienced some pain and wanted to seek permission from Sahu but all she got was verbal abuse and physical distress . As a result she fainted in the office. Family members of the victim rushed to the office but they too alleged of being treated badly with a threat to be beaten up. "The officer did not provide immediate medical assistance and engaged in further arguments with them upon their arrival, allegedly using harsh language and physical aggression," they alleged.

Without wasting time, the family members took Barsha to the hospital. However, doctors, after medical examinations confirmed that the fetus did not survive due to trauma.

After the news of the incident spread with family members alleging the CDPO of harassment, the district collector sought a detailed report basing on which an inquiry was to be taken up.

A day after the incident, the Deputy Chief Minister, Parida, who oversees the W&CD Department, said the district collector Smruti Ranjan Pradhan has been instructed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. She has instructed the District Collector to expedite an independent investigation, led by the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Manorama Swain to check the veracity of the allegations of harassment and Sahu’s actions on the day of the incident. The deputy CM in her post on X wrote that investigation will be conducted into the incident.

The DSWO stated that the alleged negligence and mistreatment will be thoroughly investigated . “This investigation will be conducted with utmost seriousness, and action will follow based on the findings,” the officer added.

The CDPO, Snehalata Sahu, however, claims that video circulating online is edited and does not qualify as evidence. She denied the allegations and said she has not not any wrong.