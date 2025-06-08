Odisha: Debrigarh Sanctuary Witnessing Significant Gaur Population Increase

Sambalpur: The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary within the Hirakud Wildlife Division, in Odisha’s Sambalpur is witnessing a substantial increase in its gaur (bovine) population, suggests official data.

Recent data from the wildlife division reveals 788 gaur residing within the sanctuary, a notable surge of 129 bovines including a substantial number of calves in just six months.

Debrigarh Sanctuary Witnessing Significant Gaur Population Increase (ETV Bharat)

"40 percent of the gaur population here are calves," officials stated, highlighting the sanctuary’s breeding success. Of the total, 315 calves are under two years old and 128 are less than three months old. This significant population has led wildlife experts to dub Debrigarh as the "Land of Indian Bisons," highlighting gaur conservation measures when compared to other national sanctuaries.

Debrigarh Sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

Wildlife photographer Ashish Pradhan said that the sanctuary’s abundant resources, including ample food and water, along with effective management by the Hirakud Wildlife Department, have contributed to the flourishing population.

Anshu Pragnya Dash, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Hirakud Wildlife Division, emphasized their proactive conservation efforts. "Effective grassland management, a three-tier security system with 24/7 camera monitoring, and dedicated teams trained by gaur experts contribute to the animals’ safety and population growth,” she said.

gaur in Debrigarh Sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

The forest department engages local communities in conservation efforts. Villagers are employed in protection initiatives, fostering a harmonious relationship and deterring hunting. Programs like ‘Debrigarh Abhinandan’ educate students on wildlife conservation, while eco-development committees collaborate on protection measures.

Gaur in Debrigarh Sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

Notably, 85% of the world's gaur population resides in India. Debrigarh’s high gaur density, with two gaur per sq km, is supported by 68 eco-development committees across its 353 sq km expanse, home to diverse flora and fauna. Despite historical threats of hunting for horns and skin, Debrigarh has seen no poaching incidents in recent years, confirming its status as a safe and thriving habitat for the Indian bison.