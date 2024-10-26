Farmers Stare At Uncertainty As Dana Wipes Off Crops In Cuttack, Balasore; Minister assures help

Cuttack: The Millennium City's urban areas may have successfully weathered Cyclone Dana without severe impact, but for farmers in the district, the story is different. Heavy rainfall from Cyclone Dana has left many rural farmers grappling with significant crop losses.
Shashi Nath Sahu, a farmer from the Kantunia area in Cuttack Sadar Block, says that he invested approximately Rs 80,000 on his crops this season, including pointed gourd, radishes, and cow-pea beans, only to watch much of it wash away under continuous rains. “The water pooling at the roots is destroying my crop. With no improvement in the weather, I’m afraid I’ll lose everything,” he said.
Likewise, farmer Dillip Mohapatra, who cultivated cucumbers and green vegetables on his two-acre plot, describes a similar struggle. Despite reinforcing his fields with bamboo and plastic fencing, rainfall has flooded the area, leading to crop spoilage. Mohapatra’s efforts and investments, amounting to around Rs 60,000, have suffered, and he worries about the complete loss of his harvest if the rains persist. “Even slight rainfall now could be devastating for us,” he noted, expressing frustration over the unpredictable weather.
However, no urban structural or infrastructural damage has been reported,” said Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya B Shinde, who thanked the community for cooperating in the evacuation efforts. The contrast between official reports and the accounts from farmers has drawn public attention. While the collector indicated there were no formal reports of crop damage as of yet, he assured that the administration would respond promptly to any complaints filed by affected farmers. “If farmers submit damage complaints, our team will assess the affected areas and provide support as necessary,” said the collector.
As urban residents express relief over the minimal impact, rural voices continue to call for government intervention. Many farmers, relying on these crops for livelihood, are urging authorities to offer compensation or assistance, fearing that prolonged rains will worsen the situation.
Balasore District Battles Cyclone Impact: Minister Reviews Damage, Assures Rapid Restoration
In Balasore district, cyclone damage has intensified across Soro, Simulia, Khaira, and Oupada blocks, with fallen trees and power poles damaging homes. Standing crops in almost all areas have been wiped off putting farmers in a quandary. Panchayati Raj Minister Ravi Naik conducted a review meeting with district officials to assess the situation. Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Sadar MLA Manas Dutt, Remuna MLA Gobind Chandra Das, and Nilagiri MLA Satish Khatua, along with key police and district officials, attended the meeting.
Naik said, “Thanks to cooperative efforts, the situation is under control with no accidents reported. Electricity restoration is underway, and waterlogged areas are being monitored. Residents with damaged homes are urged to report within seven days to receive assistance. Road repairs will also be prioritized.”
Providing an initial assessment, District Collector Suryavanshi Mayur Vikas reported extensive damage with trees uprooted in Khaira, Simulia, Bahanaga, and Nilagiri. “Around 40,000 to 45,000 families faced disconnection, but 20,000 have been reconnected. Efforts are ongoing, with Tata Power officials aiding restoration. We’re clearing blocked roads and expect power and road access to be restored by evening,” he stated.
The Collector said, damage assessment, including crop losses, is expected to be completed within a week.
Agriculture Minister reviews crop damage
Agriculture Minister KV Singhdeo has reviewed preliminary crop damage estimates from Cyclone Dana, with approximately 79,671 hectares of agricultural land affected across Odisha. In a review meeting held at the Krushi Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Singhdeo discussed the extent of damage with senior officials, including Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Padhi, and District Magistrates from impacted districts who joined via video conference.
According to preliminary data, around 1,99,177 acres of crop land have been damaged statewide. Specific districts reported major losses, including 23,000 hectares in Kendrapara, primarily in Rajkanika, Aul, and Mahakalpada; 24,115 hectares in Bhadrak across Basudevpur, Chandbali, Bhandaripokhari, and Dhamnagar; 3,140 hectares in Balasore; 2,381 hectares in Mayurbhanj; 2,709 hectares in Jajpur; and 2,498 hectares in Jagatsinghpur.
Singhdeo said that the preliminary reports would be followed by field inspections and geo-tagging to confirm the extent of the damage. “District officials have been instructed to assess fields after the rains subside and report to the government,” Singhdeo said, adding that the Chief Minister’s Office, State Relief Commissioner (SRC), and Agriculture Department would collaborate to determine compensation based on SRC guidelines.
The government plans to provide direct benefit transfers (DBT) to affected farmers, ensuring compensation is distributed efficiently. Singhdeo also emphasized accurate reporting, warning of action against false damage claims. Restoration efforts for electricity are progressing, with 90% completed and the remaining work expected to finish by Saturday.
Read More
Power Restored For 14.8 Lakh Homes, Crop Losses On 1.75 Lakh Acres: CM Majhi
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Reviews Cyclone Dana Preparedness; Over 3 Lakh People Evacuated