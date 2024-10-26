ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Stare At Uncertainty As Dana Wipes Off Crops In Cuttack, Balasore; Minister assures help

Cuttack: The Millennium City's urban areas may have successfully weathered Cyclone Dana without severe impact, but for farmers in the district, the story is different. Heavy rainfall from Cyclone Dana has left many rural farmers grappling with significant crop losses.

Shashi Nath Sahu, a farmer from the Kantunia area in Cuttack Sadar Block, says that he invested approximately Rs 80,000 on his crops this season, including pointed gourd, radishes, and cow-pea beans, only to watch much of it wash away under continuous rains. “The water pooling at the roots is destroying my crop. With no improvement in the weather, I’m afraid I’ll lose everything,” he said.

Likewise, farmer Dillip Mohapatra, who cultivated cucumbers and green vegetables on his two-acre plot, describes a similar struggle. Despite reinforcing his fields with bamboo and plastic fencing, rainfall has flooded the area, leading to crop spoilage. Mohapatra’s efforts and investments, amounting to around Rs 60,000, have suffered, and he worries about the complete loss of his harvest if the rains persist. “Even slight rainfall now could be devastating for us,” he noted, expressing frustration over the unpredictable weather.

However, no urban structural or infrastructural damage has been reported,” said Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya B Shinde, who thanked the community for cooperating in the evacuation efforts. The contrast between official reports and the accounts from farmers has drawn public attention. While the collector indicated there were no formal reports of crop damage as of yet, he assured that the administration would respond promptly to any complaints filed by affected farmers. “If farmers submit damage complaints, our team will assess the affected areas and provide support as necessary,” said the collector.

As urban residents express relief over the minimal impact, rural voices continue to call for government intervention. Many farmers, relying on these crops for livelihood, are urging authorities to offer compensation or assistance, fearing that prolonged rains will worsen the situation.

Balasore District Battles Cyclone Impact: Minister Reviews Damage, Assures Rapid Restoration

In Balasore district, cyclone damage has intensified across Soro, Simulia, Khaira, and Oupada blocks, with fallen trees and power poles damaging homes. Standing crops in almost all areas have been wiped off putting farmers in a quandary. Panchayati Raj Minister Ravi Naik conducted a review meeting with district officials to assess the situation. Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Sadar MLA Manas Dutt, Remuna MLA Gobind Chandra Das, and Nilagiri MLA Satish Khatua, along with key police and district officials, attended the meeting.

Naik said, “Thanks to cooperative efforts, the situation is under control with no accidents reported. Electricity restoration is underway, and waterlogged areas are being monitored. Residents with damaged homes are urged to report within seven days to receive assistance. Road repairs will also be prioritized.”