Odisha's Bali Yatra Gets National Recognition, Granted 'National Fair' Tag

Cuttack: The historic Bali Yatra of Cuttack, Odisha, has been accorded the status of 'national fair' by the Government of India. This was informed by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The much-awaited recognition comes amid growing demand for national fest status to Bali Yatra, most recently made by BJD MP Debashis Samantray, who raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier on Tuesday.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in awe of the grand celebrations of Bali Yatra in Cuttack and its historical significance. This was evident when he highlighted importance of the festival during his visit to Indonesia. "About 1500km away from Bali, there is a festival of Bali Yatra being celebrated on the banks of Mahanadi River in Cuttack city. This festival celebrates thousands of years of trade relations between India and Indonesia. When the people of Indonesia will see the photographs of Bali Yatra on the internet, they will be really proud, happy and filled with enthusiasm... Bali Yatra is being celebrated in Odisha on a very large scale with grandeur, divinity and with participation of lakhs of people," the PM had said. Reportedly, Odisha's Bali Yatra also found a special mention during the recent bilateral talks between PM Modi and Indonesia President Subianto at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.

About Bali Yatra

Bali Yatra or Bali Jatra, translates to 'voyage to Bali' which is one of the many destinations of Odisha's maritime traders. The yatra is Odisha's biggest and one of Asia's largest trade fairs, held annually at Gadagadia Ghat of Mahanadi River in Cuttack city, drawing millions of visitors.

Bali Yatra commemorates the maritime trade and cultural exchange between Odisha and Southeast Asian countries, particularly Bali. Every year, Kartika Purnima marks the day that the seafaring traders departed for the Indonesian islands. For this festival, people of Odisha gather in large numbers in colourful attire to celebrate their glorious maritime history. The celebration features grand fairs, elaborate rides, food and dance. Indian women perform ‘Boita Bandana’, in which they make boats of paper or banana leaf (sholapith) with lighted lamps inside and float them down the Mahanadi and other water bodies as part of the celebrations.

The grand festival in Cuttack is organised by Odisha Government's Department of Culture and Tourism. The festival facilitates cultural exchange between Odisha and other states, promoting cross-cultural understanding. It also provides a platform for traditional Odia artists, craftsmen and musicians to showcase their skills which help to revive and promote Odia culture.

Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Kolkata, an autonomous organisation under Ministry of Culture, also participates in this event by sending cultural troupes for Bihu, Nagara, Kuchipudi, Purulia Chhau, and Jhumar Dance performances.

