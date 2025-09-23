ETV Bharat / state

Odisha 'Custodial Torture': 3 Cops Suspended After Death Of Theft Accused Inside Choudwar Police Station

Cuttack: Three police personnel, including the ACP in-charge of Choudwar police station in Odisha's Cuttack district, were suspended following death of a man under suspicious circumstances after alleged custodial torture inside the station. The suspension orders came after direction of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Those placed under suspension include ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu, Sub-inspector Niranjan Gouda and constable Kamal Lochan Majhi. While SI Gouda and Constable Kamal Majhi were earlier suspended for "dereliction of duty", action was initiated against Sahu on Monday after CM's orders.

"On the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu, in charge of Choudwar police station, has been suspended after a report of custodial death in the police station," a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

As per sources, Choudwar police arrested one Jhuna alias Hemant Dora of OTM Labour Colony and Pindu Mallik of Damdamani area on Saturday in connection with a bike theft case. Deceased Rasanand Nayak (38), a resident of of Sadar police station area of ​​Dhenkanal district, was picked up by the police on Saturday evening. During his interrogation at Choudwar police station on Monday, Nayak asked to use the toilet, but when he didn't return for long, suspicion grew.