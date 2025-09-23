Odisha 'Custodial Torture': 3 Cops Suspended After Death Of Theft Accused Inside Choudwar Police Station
Deceased Rasanand Nayak, who allegedly had a track record of bike lifting, was picked up and kept in custody at Choudwar police station.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
Cuttack: Three police personnel, including the ACP in-charge of Choudwar police station in Odisha's Cuttack district, were suspended following death of a man under suspicious circumstances after alleged custodial torture inside the station. The suspension orders came after direction of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Those placed under suspension include ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu, Sub-inspector Niranjan Gouda and constable Kamal Lochan Majhi. While SI Gouda and Constable Kamal Majhi were earlier suspended for "dereliction of duty", action was initiated against Sahu on Monday after CM's orders.
"On the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ACP Biswa Ranjan Sahu, in charge of Choudwar police station, has been suspended after a report of custodial death in the police station," a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.
As per sources, Choudwar police arrested one Jhuna alias Hemant Dora of OTM Labour Colony and Pindu Mallik of Damdamani area on Saturday in connection with a bike theft case. Deceased Rasanand Nayak (38), a resident of of Sadar police station area of Dhenkanal district, was picked up by the police on Saturday evening. During his interrogation at Choudwar police station on Monday, Nayak asked to use the toilet, but when he didn't return for long, suspicion grew.
Later, it was claimed that Nayak was found hanging inside the toilet with a belt tied around his neck. The door was locked from inside and police had to break it open. The victim was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in critical condition and was declared dead by doctors at around 12:30 PM on Monday.
Meanwhile, Nayak's family has alleged that he was tortured in the police custody, and died after being severely beaten up by the police, commonly referred to as "third degree" treatment.
Nayak's cousin Jeevan Barik alleged, "My brother had returned two stolen vehicles. But police were pressuring him and threatening him to return another vehicle which he had no clue of. My brother ended his life after being subjected to unbearable third-degree torture at the police station." Nayak's wife claimed that he took the drastic step as he could not bear the torture meted out to him at the police station.
While deceased Nayak allegedly had a track record of bike lifting, police are yet to comment on the allegations of custodial torture.
