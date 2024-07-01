ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Couple Held For Selling Ganja To College Students In Chennai

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

Accused, Shyam Hans (30) and Pratima (29), used to go to Odisha once a month and bring back high-quality cannabis packets that were later sold at high price to college students in Chennai. They were apprehended by a patrolling team of Shankar Nagar police station last night.

Odisha Couple Held For Selling Ganja To College Students In Chennai
Accused couple, Shyam Hans (30) and Pratima (29) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Chennai: A couple hailing from Odisha were arrested in Chennai on charges of selling cannabis (ganja) to college students here, police said on Monday. A few packets of cannabis were recovered from their possession, they added.

According to police, a team from Shankar Nagar police station was patrolling near Pammal Nagalkeni fish market in Pallavaram of Chennai last night when they noticed the couple standing at the roadside with their two-wheeler for a long time.

Suspecting something wrong, police personnel approached the two and questioned them about their whereabouts. However, the team became suspicious as both gave contradictory answers. Following which, the couple were searched and a thorough inspection of the two-wheeler was conducted.

During which, some packets of high-quality ganja were found from their possession. The ganja packets were seized and the two were taken into custody for questioning. The couple identified themselves as Shyam Hans (30) and Pratima (29), police said.

Later, both were brought to Shankar Nagar police station and interrogated. An officer of the police station said, "Shyam Hans and Pratima said they came to Chennai for work from Odisha. They visited their hometown once a month and brought high-quality cannabis from Odisha by train. Then, they sold the cannabis to college students in Chennai at a high price."

After investigation, police arrested the two and produced them in court. After which, they were sent to jail, the officer added.

TAGGED:

SELLING GANJA TO COLLEGE STUDENTSSHANKAR NAGAR POLICE STATIONHIGH QUALITY CANNABISCOUPLE ARRESTED FOR SELLING GANJA

