Odisha Couple Held For Selling Ganja To College Students In Chennai

Chennai: A couple hailing from Odisha were arrested in Chennai on charges of selling cannabis (ganja) to college students here, police said on Monday. A few packets of cannabis were recovered from their possession, they added.

According to police, a team from Shankar Nagar police station was patrolling near Pammal Nagalkeni fish market in Pallavaram of Chennai last night when they noticed the couple standing at the roadside with their two-wheeler for a long time.

Suspecting something wrong, police personnel approached the two and questioned them about their whereabouts. However, the team became suspicious as both gave contradictory answers. Following which, the couple were searched and a thorough inspection of the two-wheeler was conducted.

During which, some packets of high-quality ganja were found from their possession. The ganja packets were seized and the two were taken into custody for questioning. The couple identified themselves as Shyam Hans (30) and Pratima (29), police said.