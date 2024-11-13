Feeding Hearts, Not Just Mouths: Balasore Couple Spreads Hope with Daily Meals for the Needy

Balasore: In the spirit of Odisha's Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi’s immortal words, “Mo jibana pache narke padithau, jagata udhara heu”, meaning 'let my life be hell, as long as the world is saved', a humble shopkeeper and his wife in Balasore have devoted their life to lifting others from hunger and despair. For over a decade, Manoranjan and Manikamala, have spent their days gathering, cooking, and distributing meals to those society often forgets: the disabled, the homeless, and the helpless.

Driven by a quiet compassion, this couple, with meager resources, has chosen to turn their struggle into a source of comfort for others. They have been quietly feeding the city’s most vulnerable without expecting anything in return.

Manikamala, wife of Manoranjan Swain (ETV Bharat)

Each morning, Manoranjan rises early to open his clothing store in the Loknath Market Complex. This isn’t just any day for him – it’s another chance to bring comfort to those who have none. While Manoranjan manages the storefront after lending support to his wife, Manikamala, arranges ingredients and begins to cook a meal that will soon be fed to many. Once the food is ready, she packs it into large tins, and Manoranjan sets off around Balasore’s streets. Their mission is simple: to find those who are hungry, lonely, and forgotten, and offer them a warm meal and a kind word. He also carries leaf plates and water along.

Balasore shopkeeper feeds hungry, infirm and old daily (ETV Bharat)

Not to forget, the couple too consumes the same meal. "We do not wish to eat anything extra if we do not have enough to share with the needy," says Manoranjan.

What makes this gesture extraordinary is the fact that Manoranjan and Manikamala do all of this out of their own pocket. This at a time when they earn just enough to make ends meet from their shop. After the pandemic hit, Manoranjan’s stationery business struggled, forcing him to start over with the clothing store. Despite their limited means, they never stopped sharing whatever they could with others. In Manoranjan’s words, “Every day, whether there’s rain or shine, my first duty is to the ones who need me. After I ensure they are cared for, only then do I think of my own business.”

Balasore shopkeeper feeds hungry, infirm and old daily (ETV Bharat)

Manoramjan’s wife, Manikamala, plays an equally vital role. With patience and dedication, she prepares each meal with love, chopping vegetables, cooking rice, and packing everything neatly. “My work starts early, preparing meals that my husband distributes,” she says with pride. “It’s not just food – it’s something we do with love, and that gives us great happiness.”

The couple’s commitment has touched the lives of many in the community. Dr. Pravat Ranjan Pradhan, a local Ayurvedic doctor, witnesses their kindness daily. “For eight or ten years, I’ve watched Manoranjan set out, rain or shine, feeding those who would otherwise go hungry. Many have money, but few have a heart like his. His family’s support for this mission is inspiring. They may not be wealthy, but they give all they have,” Dr. Pradhan says.

Balasore shopkeeper feeds hungry, infirm and old daily (ETV Bharat)

Every day, Manoranjan serves around 20 to 25 people—disabled individuals, the elderly, and anyone else in need. He makes his rounds with a simple pushcart, filled with freshly cooked rice and vegetables, leaf plates and water. Occasionally, when someone donates a little extra, he accepts it but that is very rare.

When asked what drives him to continue, Manoranjan says, “I’ve seen the pain and helplessness in people’s eyes, and I know I can make a difference, however small. This is our way of giving back, and as long as we have the means, we’ll keep doing it.” He promises to continue the endeavour till he is alive. "But after me, I am not sure if our only son (20) and daughter(14) would continue the effort," says he.

Manoranjan Swain, the good Samaritan (ETV Bharat)

In a world where selflessness often feels scarce, Manoranjan and Manikamala’s story serves as a beautiful reminder of the kindness that can bloom from humble spaces. Their dedication to feeding others, without seeking recognition or reward, reflects the true spirit of humanity, proving that generosity knows no boundaries.