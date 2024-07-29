Odisha: Congress Moves Breach Of Privilege Notice In Assembly Against CM Majhi As Agniveer Reservation Row Deepens

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Senior Odisha Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accusing him of disrespecting the Assembly and making policy decision on reservation for Agniveers outside the House on July 26.

The Odisha Assembly was on Monday adjourned till 4 pm after both opposition BJD and Congress created a ruckus over Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi making announcement on reservation for Agniveers outside when the House was in session.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati while criticizing the announcement for Agniveers outside the assembly, said, "A disgraceful chapter has been created in the history of the Legislative Assembly. A new tradition has been created. How far is it right for the Chief Minister to make an announcement outside the House during the proceedings of the House. I demand a ruling from the Speaker on the matter”.

BJD chief Whip Pramila Mallik said it was “not uncommon that a new government having no experience makes mistakes”. However, the chief minister should tender an apology before the House for ignoring it and making policy decision announcements outside the House, she said. She too demanded a ruling from the chair over the matter.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced 10 percent reservation for Agniveers of Odisha who are not absorbed in the Defence services. The Chief Minister said that “our soldiers are our pride” and the “Agniveers, who are trained by our Defence forces, are qualified to serve the Nation in various security related sectors”. He further said that Agniveer Scheme was a “historic initiative launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji”.

“This initiative has made our youth able and fearless, so that they can face various challenges in life. Odisha Government has decided to recruit Agniveers in the state’s uniformed services,” he said. He announced that the State Government will provide up to 10 percent reservation in its Uniformed Services for those Agniveers from the state who are not absorbed in the defence forces. There will also be 5 years of age relaxation for them, the CM announced.