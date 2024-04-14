Odisha: Congress Announces Candidates for 75 Assembly Seats

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : The Congress party has announced candidates for the 75 assembly seats of Odisha on Sunday. The party has roped in many heavyweights in the current list. While the party has given ticket to Jaydev Jena from Anandpur seat, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik is going to contest from Bhandaripokhri seat.

Similarly, the party has given ticket to Debashish Patnaik from Banki and to Asit Patnaik from Bhadrak.

g

On April 2, the Congress party announced the names of 8 candidates for the Lok Sabha Poll and 47 candidates for the Legislative Assembly Election of Odisha in the first phase. Among the popular faces, PCC president Sarat Patnaik got a ticket from the Nuapada assembly seat. Yesterday, Congress announced candidates for 9 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. State Youth Congress president Yasir Nawaz got a ticket from Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency.

g

The other contestants, who got Congress tickets in the present list, include Abhishek Seth in Attabira-SC, Devendra Bhitaria in Talsara-ST, Kedarnath Bariha in Kuchinda-ST, Dilip Kumar Duria in Rengali-SC, Durga Prasad Padhi in Sambalpur, Assaf Ali Khan in Rairakhol, Sem Hembram in Deogarh, Nirmal Chandra Nayak in Telkoi-ST, Subrata Chakra in Ghasipura, Jayadev Jena in Anandapur-SC, Smt. Pratibha Manjari Nayak in Keonjhar-ST, Yashwant Laghuri in Champua, Shweta Chattar in Jashipur-ST and Ram Kumar Soren in Saraskana-ST.