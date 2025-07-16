Odisha College Student Death: BJD's Bhubaneswar Protest Turns Violent; Top Leaders Injured

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers, led by their leaders, fought a pitched battle with police near Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the death of the B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan College in Balasore.
The protest turned into chaos after BJD workers tried to break through police barricades, forcing the deployment of security personnel who released water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Several senior leaders, including BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, former minister Ranjan Ghodei, and Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo were injured during the protest.
Das reportedly sustained a serious leg injury from a tear gas shell and has been admitted to a private hospital. Ghodei and Deo were also hospitalised following injuries from water cannon and tear gas. More than 1,000 protesters were taken into custody. The entire stretch between Gandhi Marg and Lower PMG turned into a virtual battlefield as police and BJD cadres engaged in a scuffle.
Meanwhile, the BJD has demanded Rs 2 crore compensation, ten times the government’s proposed Rs 20 lakh, to the deceased student’s family. The party also sought the resignation of higher education minister Suraj Suryavanshi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accusing them of ignoring repeated complaints over the incident.
Educational institutions and commercial establishments remained shut, with party workers blocking roads and burning tyres at key intersections. Student groups joined the demonstrations, calling for justice and action against those responsible. BJD leader Devi Prasad Mishra reiterated the demand for a time-bound judicial inquiry and warned that protests would escalate across the state if the government fails to act decisively. The situation in Bhubaneswar and Balasore remained tense, with the BJD vowing to continue statewide protests until their demands are met.
Balasore Bandh
BJD is observing an eight-hour Balasore district bandh on Wednesday. To ensure the bandh, BJD workers blocked roads by burning tires in various parts of the district since 6 am. Educational institutions and business establishments wore a deserted look.
The BJD has accused the college authorities of negligence and the government of failing to provide justice to the student. The BJD has demanded a proper investigation and punishment for all the culprits.
The party workers raised slogans with placards. The leaders also warned that the protest will continue for an indefinite period across the state if the government fails to meet its demands.
