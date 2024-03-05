Odisha CM: PM Modi Has Given New Growth Trajectory to Indian Economy

Jajpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new growth trajectory to the Indian economy, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

Patnaik made these remarks during a programme in Chandikhole in the Jajpur district in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the programme, the Prime Minister launched development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore.

The Indian economy is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world, the Odisha Chief Minister said. He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for gifting several projects to Odisha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the programme, stated, "By installing rooftop solar panels, consumers can get 300 units of free electricity. Our efforts are on to make Odisha the gateway of developed India. Odisha is the energy source of Viksit Bharat (developed India) and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)".

"Such a large turnout here reflects the mood in the East and Odisha's 'Sankalp (Determination),' which is 'Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar (This time over 400)," said the Prime Minister.

The PM also paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. He said generation after generation is being inspired by Biju Patnaik's visionary leadership and unwavering passion.

"I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: