Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Cast His Vote in Bhubaneswar, Expects BJD's Great Victory

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after casting his vote urged the voters to come out and vote and express their democratic franchise.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Cast His Vote in Bhubaneswar, Expects BJD's Great Victory
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Cast His Vote in Bhubaneswar (ANI Photo)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday, May 25, cast his vote for the sixth phase of LokSabha Elections and third phase of Odisha Assembly elections, at a polling station in Bhubaneswar. Patnaik also showed his inked finger after exercising his franchise.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Bhubaneswar (Video: ANI)

After casting his vote, the Odisha CM said, "I request all voters especially young voters to come out and vote and express their democratic franchise. I expect Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to have a great victory both in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. We will form a very stable government in the state to serve the people,” Patnaik told reporters.

Earlier in the day, 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian cast his vote for the ongoing sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections and third phase of Odisha Assembly elections, at a polling booth here. After casting his vote, Pandian said India is known for its vibrant democracy and appealed to the people to come together and increase the voting percentage.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. Polling is underway for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

