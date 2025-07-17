Odisha CM's Chopper Rolls On Truck To Mumbai For Repairs After Snag Leaves It Grounded In Kendrapara For A Month

Kendrapara/Bhubaneswar: After being grounded for over a month, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi's helicopter was finally loaded onto a trailer truck and moved out of Kendrapara Autonomous College on Wednesday. The chopper has been transported to Mumbai by road for repair work.

As per reports, CM Majhi had been on a visit to Kendrapara on June 9 in a Heligo H145 helicopter to attend programmes marking the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha. During his visit, he was accompanied by his wife. After the party events, they visited Baladevjew temple and also participated in a Tiranga rally. The chief minister was also scheduled to attend a review meeting of district projects, but owing to bad weather and poor visibility that evening, he left for his hometown Keonjhar by road. The chopper, meanwhile, remained parked on the college playground since then after it developed a technical snag.

CM Majhi's Heligo-H145 helicopter being loaded onto a trailer (ETV Bharat)

Sources said when attempts were made to fly the helicopter back the next day, it did not start. Even engineers from Odisha and other states were roped in to look into the issue, but it could not be resolved. Eventually, authorities decided to dismantle and shift the aircraft by road to Mumbai for repair.

As the chopper remained stranded on a temporary helipad inside the college campus, it allegedly disrupted daily activities of the students. A bamboo barricade was also erected around the field, hampering physical education, sports events, NCC training sessions and access for hostel residents. The aircraft was guarded round-the-clock by four constables and two fire service personnel in three shifts daily.

On Wednesday, the propeller and other components were sent in a separate trailer. The main body of the helicopter was transported on Thursday in a trailer bearing Maharashtra's registration number.

Former Sarpanch of Gulnagar Pitabasa Behera said, "Last month the Chief Minister had come to Kendrapara for scheduled events. He came by a chopper and left by road. Now, his helicopter is being taken away on a trailer. It is an irony that there is no proper road for the college students and nearby residents to use. Many areas are inaccesible, but the trailer carrying the helicopter has got a smooth and clear route."