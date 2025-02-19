Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Talks To Nepalese Counsellors Over KIIT Issue

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday spoke to two Nepalese counsellors and assured them of justice in the case of alleged suicide of a Nepalese student at KIIT campus here.

Majhi held discussions with Sanjeev Das Sharma and Naveen Raj Anuj over phone and promised justice to the family of the Nepalese student who died by suicide in the private university. He said the state government has arranged a help desk for Nepalese students. He said all steps are being taken to restore normalcy on the campus and advised students to return to the campus and resume their studies.

In a related development, at a meeting held at the State Guest House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Higher Education Minister Suryavanshi Suraj and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held discussions with a Nepalese delegation. The delegation was apprised of the steps taken by the state government in the aftermath of the student's suicide and the subsequent unrest over Nepalese students' alleged forcible ouster from KIIT hostel. Suraj also spoke to Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Arju Rana Deuba over telephone regarding the incident. He said, "The committee formed to deal with the issue met today. Two representatives of the Nepal government have arrived in Odisha. A meeting was held with them at Lok Seva Bhavan in the presence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling and the Chief Secretary. There was a detailed discussion between both the parties regarding the incident. The representatives presented their views and demands and expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the state government."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi said strict action should be taken against the university. "A heinous and condemnable incident took place at the university. The way the security guards beat the students is condemnable. It is worrying that such an incident took place even after a girl died by suicide," he said.

On the other hand, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded the arrest of KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta. They said India's image was tarnished over the incident at the university. The members held a protest demonstration at Master Canteen holding placards and took out a procession demanding justice for the Nepalese students. The agitators also burnt an effigy of Samanta. ABVP state president Diptimayi Pratihari said, "Achyuta Samanta has tarnished the image of India. ABVP took to the streets demanding justice for the deceased Nepalese student and to protest against the inhumane treatment meted out to Nepalese students. Those involved in the incident and those present on the campus have not been arrested. The fight will continue."