Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Seeks Over Rs 12 Lakh Crore From Centre To Achieve 'Samruddha Odisha' Objective By 2036

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday sought Rs 12,59,148 crore for Odisha from 16th Finance Commission from 2026-31 to achieve the objective of 'Samruddha Odisha' by 2036.

The Chief Minister held extensive discussions with Chairman of 16th Finance Commission Dr Arvind Panagariya and other members at ITC Hotel in the city. Specifying the demands of Odisha, the Chief Minister said, "We have sought Rs 9,88,422 crore to make up for pre-devolution revenue deficit, Rs 1,10,434 crore for state specific needs, Rs 1,00,036 crore for grants to local bodies, Rs 31,004 crore for disaster response and Rs 29,252 crore for disaster mitigation.” Majhi said he put forth the demands before the Commission concerning state’s developmental needs, fiscal capacity and the proposed fiscal transfer system hoping they would considered favourably. "We have also made a written submission before the Commission in shape of a memorandum covering all aspects and requirements of the state", he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the shares of the states in the divisible pool is 41 per cent. "We have placed a demand to enhance this to 50%. Besides, Gross tax income of Government of India is distributed among the states on the basis of a defined formula. Accordingly, share of Odisha stands at 4.528 per cent. We have placed a demand to enhance the share of Odisha to 4.964 per cent. The 16th Finance Commission may peg combined grants for all rural and urban local bodies at 2 per cent of the projected gross revenue receipts of the Union for the award period of 2026-31. This will enhance grants for local bodies of the State", he said.

In the annual corpus of SDRF for the state, 75 per cent is borne by the Central Government and rest 25 per cent by the state. "Demand has been made for the Central Government to bear 100 per cent of the grant. The Commission may recommend grant for specific purposes including transfer for health, water supply and sanitation and old age security,” Majhi said.

Along with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, State Finance Secretary Sashwat Mishra and other officials were present in the meeting with the Chairman of 16th Finance Commission and other members.