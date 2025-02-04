A Day At Odisha CM's Grievance Cell Where People From Far & Wide Find Hope

Bhubaneswar: Heramba Giri walked into the Odisha Chief Minister’s grievance cell on Monday with her seven-year-old daughter Pratyusha. From the very look, it was evident that the child was suffering from serious health ailment . Though the seven-year-old was unaware about why her mother was crying unconsolably, she was the only one wiping the tears with her frock. Heramaba had carried Pratyusha who was diagnosed with Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP), a rare genetic disorder, to seek help for her treatment from the CM.

A month ago, she had knocked the doors of the CM's grievance cell and was given a hearing by the CM, Mohan Charan Majhi. As per his instructions, the child was sent to the Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Today, Heramaba is back in the cell to plead for further help as she had run out of money for treatment.

Pratyusha with her mother meet the CM (ETV Bharat)

Also present at the cell was Ratan Kalshe from Balangir arrived who came with his 16-year-old challenged son Alok. The boy had been unable to sit or walk and was trying to make himself comfortable during the waiting time. Seeing his struggle, the CM walked to him and heard from Ratan what ailed the child.

This was just another Monday at the CM’s Grievance Redressal Cell in Bhubaneswar, where more than 1,000 people from all parts of the state had gathered. The Chief Minister first met about 30 differently-abled people waiting outside and heard each of them. He directed the senior officials of the government to sort their problems out as soon as possible.

While the CM approved Rs 5 lakh for Pratyusha from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a house under the PM Awas Yojana, for Alok, he immediately asked his officials to arrange Alok’s hospitalisation and sanctioned aid for his treatment.

CM Majhi is all ears to an elderly (ETV Bharat)

Besides, he assured the family of Pratyusha and Alok that they would be given proper treatment.

There were hundreds others who awaited their chance with the CM at the eighth round of the Chief Minister’s Grievance Hearing, ever since Majhi took over the reins of the state in June 2024. The CM moved from one case to another, listening intently, and kept reassuring people that their voices mattered. This, he had been doing at all the hearings.

Officials checking documents at the CM's redressal cell (ETV Bharat)

He was also heard asking people not to take the stress of travelling all the way to the state capital by spending money. "Our district collectors are there to hear you. If you have any problems in any of the districts, I would urge you to first meet the collector who is empowered to solve your issues. In case, your problems do not get solved after appeals, you can come here and meet me," said Majhi.

“Since we started this initiative on July 1 last year, 81% of grievances have been resolved,” the Chief Minister stated, adding, people come here with hope, and we will not disappoint them.

A total of 8,031 grievance petitions have been received in the past seven rounds of hearing and a total of 6,545 cases resolved. While the resolution rate was as high as 90% in the first round, it varied after seven sessions which took place subsequently. "No case will remain pending. Our officials must be in the process of sorting it out," the CM assured.

In the first round, 90 percent of the grievances have been resolved, while in the second round, 88 percent, and 86 percent in the third round, 84 percent in the fourth, 54 percent in the fifth and 47 percent in the sixth round, the CM elaborated. The grievances often pertain to health ailments, job regularisation, pension problems, education and justice delivery system.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain, Additional Chief Secretaries Satyabrat Sahu, Surendra Kumar Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh and senior secretary-level officers of other departments.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended his last grievance meeting in August 2008.