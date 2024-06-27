ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM, 2 Deputies Meet President Droupadi Murmu In Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida are scheduled to call on PM Modi today. They will meet the Vice President, a host of Union ministers and senior party leaders during their three-day visit to the capital.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida meet President (Photo Courtesy: President's 'X' handle)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his two deputies, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday during their three-day visit to New Delhi.

They are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon. The CM will invite them to Odisha for the upcoming Rath Yatra. Various issues pertaining to the state will be taken up at the meeting, sources said.

After meeting the President, the three leaders met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. After which, CM and the two deputy CMs will call upon PM Modi at the latter's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. After which, meetings have been scheduled with two other Union ministers and the Vice President.

At around 5:30 pm, Majhi and the two leaders will meet Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. After which, they will meet Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankad at around 7 pm followed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 8:30 pm.

Tomorrow, there will be a host of meetings with key ministers including Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This apart, they will also meet Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda and many senior BJP leaders.

According to sources, Chief Minister will draw the attention of the Central government to issues related to Odisha and will seek cooperation for the development of the state. This apart, Odisha CM will also request allocations for the state in the next Budget.

