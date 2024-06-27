Odisha CM, 2 Deputies Meet President Droupadi Murmu In Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with his two deputies, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday during their three-day visit to New Delhi.

They are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon. The CM will invite them to Odisha for the upcoming Rath Yatra. Various issues pertaining to the state will be taken up at the meeting, sources said.

After meeting the President, the three leaders met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. After which, CM and the two deputy CMs will call upon PM Modi at the latter's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. After which, meetings have been scheduled with two other Union ministers and the Vice President.

At around 5:30 pm, Majhi and the two leaders will meet Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. After which, they will meet Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankad at around 7 pm followed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 8:30 pm.