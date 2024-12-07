ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Alleges Govt Jobs Sold For Lakhs During Patnaik's Tenure, BJD Says Prove Charges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday alleged that massive irregularities happened in government recruitments during the previous BJD regime and jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees.

Majhi made the allegation while introducing the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, in the assembly.

Reacting strongly, the opposition BJD said the CM should not mislead the people by making "cheap" statements and asked him to prove the charges.

Majhi alleged that rampant corruption happened in the selection process for government jobs during the previous regime.

"Government jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees while the government witnessed it silently," he claimed.

Majhi claimed the previous Naveen Patnaik-led government played with the future of the state's youths, pointing to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of assistant section officers (ASO) in the state secretariat.

He also alleged that massive irregularities happened in last year's recruitment exams for junior engineers, the question papers of which were leaked.

He said the bill was aimed to "break the legacy" of the previous regime and ensure that people responsible for the irregularities in the recruitment process are punished.