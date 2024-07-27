Odisha CM Announces Up To 10% Reservation For Agniveers in State Uniformed Services

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveer of Odisha who is not absorbed in the defence services. The scheme is scheduled to be launched on September 17, with the Prime Minister visiting the state on the special day.

This announcement comes a day after the state government’s presentation of a Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Thursday, July 25. He also announced an age relaxation of five years for the Agniveers to apply for other services.

“Agniveer Yojana is a landmark scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme has made the youth of the country competent, courageous and capable. This scheme plays an important role in building youths who can accept the challenges in all spheres of life,” he added.

Speaking to media persons at Lokseva Bhawan before leaving for Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, the CM said that our soldiers are our pride. "The Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the Nation in various security related sectors," he remarked.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that a list of 1 crore 50 lakh women has already been prepared and an SOP is also on the cards to decide who will get how much. "Feedback will be taken from various sections of the society and the SOP will be finalised. The Prime Minister will come to Odisha on September 17 and the Subhadra scheme will be launched,” she added.

However, Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik reacted sharply to the budget and referred to it as being a “double disappointment”.