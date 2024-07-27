ETV Bharat / state

Odisha CM Announces Up To 10% Reservation For Agniveers in State Uniformed Services

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 7:10 AM IST

The scheme is set to launch on September 17 when the Prime Minister visits the state, said official sources. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also announced a five-year age relaxation for entry of Agniveers into uniform services within the state, besides the 10 per cent reservation.

a
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Unveiled New Measures For Agniveers (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveer of Odisha who is not absorbed in the defence services. The scheme is scheduled to be launched on September 17, with the Prime Minister visiting the state on the special day.

This announcement comes a day after the state government’s presentation of a Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Thursday, July 25. He also announced an age relaxation of five years for the Agniveers to apply for other services.

“Agniveer Yojana is a landmark scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme has made the youth of the country competent, courageous and capable. This scheme plays an important role in building youths who can accept the challenges in all spheres of life,” he added.

Speaking to media persons at Lokseva Bhawan before leaving for Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, the CM said that our soldiers are our pride. "The Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the Nation in various security related sectors," he remarked.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that a list of 1 crore 50 lakh women has already been prepared and an SOP is also on the cards to decide who will get how much. "Feedback will be taken from various sections of the society and the SOP will be finalised. The Prime Minister will come to Odisha on September 17 and the Subhadra scheme will be launched,” she added.

However, Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik reacted sharply to the budget and referred to it as being a “double disappointment”.

Read More:

  1. Haryana Announces 10 Percent Reservation for Agniveers in Constable, Forest Guard Jobs
  2. Agnipath Revisited With Malice To None

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveer of Odisha who is not absorbed in the defence services. The scheme is scheduled to be launched on September 17, with the Prime Minister visiting the state on the special day.

This announcement comes a day after the state government’s presentation of a Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Thursday, July 25. He also announced an age relaxation of five years for the Agniveers to apply for other services.

“Agniveer Yojana is a landmark scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme has made the youth of the country competent, courageous and capable. This scheme plays an important role in building youths who can accept the challenges in all spheres of life,” he added.

Speaking to media persons at Lokseva Bhawan before leaving for Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, the CM said that our soldiers are our pride. "The Agniveers, who are trained by our defence forces, are qualified to serve the Nation in various security related sectors," he remarked.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that a list of 1 crore 50 lakh women has already been prepared and an SOP is also on the cards to decide who will get how much. "Feedback will be taken from various sections of the society and the SOP will be finalised. The Prime Minister will come to Odisha on September 17 and the Subhadra scheme will be launched,” she added.

However, Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik reacted sharply to the budget and referred to it as being a “double disappointment”.

Read More:

  1. Haryana Announces 10 Percent Reservation for Agniveers in Constable, Forest Guard Jobs
  2. Agnipath Revisited With Malice To None

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ODISHA CMAGNIVEERSAGNIVEER RESERVATIONRESERVATION FOR AGNIVEERSRESERVATION FOR AGNIVEERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.