Odisha: Class II Girl Locked Inside School Overnight, Found Stuck In Window Railing; Headmaster Suspended

Keonjhar: In an alleged case of negligence, a Class II girl student of Anjar Government Upper Primary School in Keonjhar's Banspal block had to spend the entire night in her classroom after being locked from outside by the authorities. After the matter came to light, the School and Mass Education department suspended the in-charge Headmaster.

The seven-year-old girl, Jochna Dehuri, daughter of Tuna Dehuri, had attended the school as usual on Thursday. But after classes ended at around 4 PM, the school authorities locked the classroom and the building leaving the girl trapped inside.

When Jochna did not return home, her family members, anxious, searched for her frantically in the village but could not find her.

The next morning (Friday), at around 9 AM, when the school cook came to open the premises, the girl was found in a harrowing condition. She had tried desperately to escape through the iron window railing with all her strength. While she somehow managed to get her body out, her head got stuck between the railings and she remained in that position struggling all night.

Seeing her condition, villagers and family members rushed to the school to rescue her. They took the keys from the school cook, opened the classroom, bent the iron bars and pulled her out.

The girl was immediately taken by her father and the headmaster to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. After doctors confirmed she was out of danger, she was brought back home. The mass education department also clarified that the girl is now healthy.

However, following outrage over the incident, the department placed in-charge Headmaster Gourahari Mahamanat under suspension. The District Education Officer avoided speaking on camera about the case.

The child's mother, Jhunu Dehuri, said, "When I returned home from work at 9 PM, I could not find my daughter. I asked some villagers, they said they haven't seen her. I thought she must have slept in someone's house and would return in morning. When she did not return home, we went to the school and found her stuck in the railing."

On the incident, teacher Sanjita Dash said, "The school was locked at 4.10 PM and it was pouring heavily. The child had fallen asleep in the classroom and could not be seen as she had slept under the last bench of the classroom. Maybe at night or in the morning, she woke up and tried to get out through the window but failed and got stuck in the railing."