Breaking The Chains, A Girl's Fight Against Child Marriage Turns Her Into A Role Model

Bhubaneswar: All of 16 years, Priya was at the altar of her parents' desire to 'secure her future' . They wanted to marry her off. The house was painted, decoration almost over, feasting had already begun among the neighbors and relatives were waiting to see her on the wedding mandap. Averse to getting into wedlock at her age, she tried convincing he parents but her attempts never yielded results. She was also not the one to give up on her dreams and aspirations.
A few hours before her marriage, she ran away and knocked the doors of a not-for-profit organisation to stop her marriage. They stepped in and stopped her marriage. Today, Priya is considered the harbinger of change. She has been continuing her education and also working as a brand ambassador of Saji Child Marriage Awareness and a role model for girls across Odisha. She is actively involved in raising awareness about child marriage.
Child marriage remains an unfortunate reality in many parts of India, including Odisha. National statistics reveal that 23% of girls in the country are married before reaching the legal age of 18. Odisha, though making strides in awareness, still grapples with a 20% child marriage rate, with districts like Rayagada (39%) and Nayagarh (36%) reporting alarming numbers. Poverty, lack of education, and deep-seated societal norms continue to fuel this practice, robbing children—particularly girls—of their childhood, health, and opportunities.
The reasons for child marriage are manifold. In some cases, families marry off their daughters early to avoid the perceived “shame” of relationships formed during adolescence. In others, financial burdens or societal pressures push parents to act against their own better judgment. For many young girls, this results in a lifelong struggle with health issues, disrupted education, and emotional trauma.
A Defiant Voice: Priya’s Story
Priya’s story is just one of the many girls who are made to accept the choices their parents make out of desperation or to get rid of the 'burden' these girls are often tagged as. Priya's family had fixed her marriage to a manager at a delivery company, believing it was the best possible option for her that can secure her future. But Priya wanted to complete basic education and also aspired to become self-reliant. So she refused to comply.
Since her parents did not pay heed to her protests, she took matters into her own hands. She approached a local women’s rights organization and sought their help to garner support. With the intervention of activists and local authorities, her marriage was called off just a day before the ceremony. Today, Priya has resumed her studies and is actively involved in raising awareness about child marriage. Now she has become a brand ambassador for Saji Child Marriage Awareness and a role model for girls across Odisha.
“When I look back, I see how close I came to losing my dreams,” says Priya. “But standing up for myself has given me the strength to fight for others. No girl should have to sacrifice her future like this.”
A National Voice for Change: Alka Sahu
Shocked by a 2017 incident in Ganjam district, where a minor girl’s wedding was proceeding unchecked, Alka Sahu, a social worker from Odisha who has dedicated her life to eradicating child marriage, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding stricter measures to combat child marriage. Her efforts culminated in a historic Supreme Court guideline mandating accountability at every level—from sarpanchs to district magistrates—to prevent child marriages. The guidelines introduced a systematic approach, including the appointment of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) in every district, special juvenile police units under district SPs, and awareness campaigns targeting schools and villages.
“The battle against child marriage is not just legal but deeply social,” says Alka. “It’s about changing mindsets and creating an environment where every child can dream without fear.”
Government Initiatives and Achievements
Thanks to concerted efforts by activists, NGOs, and the government, Odisha is making progress. Over the past three years, 1.7 lakh child marriages have been successfully stopped across the country, and more than 50,000 villages declared child marriage-free.
The Odisha government has set an ambitious target to make the state child marriage-free by 2030. Their efforts include:
• Special Monitoring Units: Dedicated teams under district SPs work exclusively to prevent child marriages.
• Awareness Campaigns: Programs at the panchayat, school, and village levels educate communities about the consequences of child marriage.
• Legal Accountability: Sarpanchs, school principals, and district officials are held responsible for reporting and preventing cases of child marriage within 48 hours.
• Financial Support: Budgets are allocated to provide scholarships and stipends to girls who refuse early marriage, empowering them to continue their education.
Challenges
Despite these efforts, challenges remain. Poverty and lack of education are persistent barriers, especially in rural areas. The dropout rate in schools contributes to the prevalence of child marriage, as families often see little value in keeping girls in school. Cultural practices and traditions also play their part. Priests, tent workers, and other stakeholders involved in weddings often overlook legal requirements, facilitating underage marriages. However, awareness programs are bringing in change in many places.
Voices of Hope
Benudhar Sahu, a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member, speaks on the importance of sustained efforts. “The fight against child marriage is a marathon, not a sprint. But with every village declared child marriage-free, we are one step closer to securing a brighter future for our children.”
Priya’s story, along with the tireless efforts of activists like Alka Sahu and the Odisha government’s initiatives, are reasons enough to understand the initiatives and their results.
