Odisha Cabinet Nod To Transfer Gopalpur Port 95% Equity Shares To Adani Ports

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

The Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent jobs for ex-Agniveers in the state's uniform services. The government also allowed the transfer of equity shares to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) from Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Pvt Ltd and Odisha Stevedores Ltd.

Odisha Cabinet Nod To Transfer Gopalpur Port 95% Equity Shares To Adani Ports
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha Cabinet held on Thursday allowed the transfer of equity shares to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) from Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Pvt Ltd and Odisha Stevedores Ltd. The proposals in this regard were approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The proposal to transfer 95 per cent of its shares to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd) has been approved for the development and expansion of the port. The Adani Ports had earlier purchased a 56 per cent stake in Gopalpur Port from real-estate conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) and a 39 per cent stake from Orissa Stevedores, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

While the Adani Ports will have 95 per cent stake in the Gopalpur Port project, the remaining 5 per cent will remain with Orissa Stevedores. The Cabinet has also approved the proposal of promulgation of Odisha Retired Firemen Ordinance-2024.

The state government also approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent jobs for ex-Agniveers in the state's uniform services. The proposed rules aim to provide ample opportunities to ex-Agniveers to secure a job in uniform services like police, forest, excise, fire or any services as decided by the government from time to time by providing 10 per cent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers in all Group C and D posts in direct recruitment in the uniform services of the state.

The state government also approved another proposal to provide jobs to unmarried daughters and unmarried stepdaughters of deceased government servants under a compassionate appointment scheme.

