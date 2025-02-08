Odisha Cabinet Approves 11 Proposals, Focus On Housing To Weaker Sections Under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved 11 major proposals aimed at boosting housing, infrastructure, and sports development, on Saturday. Among the key decisions is the launch of Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a scheme to provide pucca houses to the weaker sections of society. The cabinet also sanctioned funds for block-level stadiums, bridge construction, and dam renovation projects.

Antyodaya Gruha Yojana: Housing for Weaker Sections

Under the scheme, the state government will construct 2.25 lakh pucca houses over the next three years for displaced families, disabled persons, and beneficiaries of the Forest Rights Act. Each beneficiary will receive Rs. 1.2 lakh to build a 25-square-meter house, with additional incentives for early completion. A total budget of Rs. 7,550 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

Nod to 314 Block-Level Stadiums

To promote grassroots sports, the government has approved the construction of stadiums in all 314 blocks of Odisha. Each stadium, spread across 8–10 acres, will feature facilities for football, cricket, athletics, kho kho, kabaddi, badminton, and table tennis, along with an indoor hall. The project, worth Rs. 4,124 crore, will be implemented in phases over the next five years.

Bridges & Dam Rehabilitation

The Cabinet also approved key bridge construction projects over the Brahmani, Kharasrota, Baitarani, and Mahanadi rivers to improve connectivity in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Jharsuguda districts. These projects, with a total budget exceeding Rs. 895 crore, aim to ease traffic congestion and boost tourism in Bhitarkanika and surrounding areas.

The Dam Rehabilitation and Upgradation Project-3 has been sanctioned with a Rs. 1,066 crore budget, supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The project will automate Hirakud Dam’s gates, construct an additional spillway, and modernize dam infrastructure for better flood management.

The Dam Rehabilitation and Upgradation Project-3 is typically referred to as DRIP Phase II & III - a large-scale initiative by the Indian government to rehabilitate and upgrade existing dams across the country funded by AIIB, aiming to cover 736 dams over a 10-year period (2021-2031).

Other Key Decisions:

The Odisha Cabinet has decided to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for state government employees, aligning with the Centre’s UPS policy approved on August 24, 2023. Effective from April 1, 2024, this scheme will apply to employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS), ensuring uniform pension benefits.

To boost renewable energy adoption, the Cabinet has approved amendments to the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022. Key changes include a 50% concession in wheeling charges (up from 25%) for industries using renewable power for the next 15 years. The revised policy also prohibits wind turbine installations within 1 km of residential areas (having 10 or more houses) to ensure safety and minimize environmental impact.

The Cabinet has approved revisions in the recruitment process for judicial and administrative services. The Odisha District and Civil Court Judicial Staff Services Recruitment Rules, 2008, will be amended to streamline hiring, ensure transparency, and provide equal opportunities across all categories. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Rules, 1952, have been updated to revise the salary structure of OPSC Chairpersons and Members.