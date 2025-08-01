Odisha Burn Case: Health Update of 16-Year-Old Girl Admitted to AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: The 16-year-old girl from Odisha, who was admitted to Delhi AIIMS after being set on fire by miscreants in Puri district, has now been conscious and is receiving oxygen support. She has been receiving oral feeds through a rice tube and has undergone five surgeries so far.

Doctors at AIIMS have used cadaveric skin from the hospital’s skin bank to cover parts of her burn injuries. She has been treated with antibiotics and painkillers and is on a liquid nutritional diet.

According to the statement issued by Professor Reema Dada, in charge of AIIMS media cell, despite surgery and intensive care, her condition still remains critical. A dedicated team of doctors is constantly monitoring her. Health is gradually improving, but the condition still remains critical.

The girl was admitted to the Burn ICU of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department at 4:20 pm on July 20 in a critical condition. She was airlifted to Delhi.

On July 19, the minor girl was reportedly returning from her friend's house at around 8:30 AM when three unidentified miscreants allegedly abducted her, took her to a secluded place near Bhargavi river, poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

She managed to run to a nearby house, where locals helped her and informed her family members, who rushed her to the hospital. She had sustained 75 per cent burns.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi had earlier said that whoever is responsible for this incident will be given the harshest punishment. The victim’s cousin said a police complaint has been filed and investigations are underway. “We don’t know who did it yet, but she might be able to identify them. We want the culprits to be hanged,” he added.